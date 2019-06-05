Bette Midler Responds To Trump’s ‘Psycho’ Insult With More Of The Same

Actress and singer Bette Midler responded to President Donald Trump’s insult on Twitter, thanking her fans for coming to her defense in her own personal “Battle of the Bulge.”

“I want to thank everyone who came to my defense last night during my personal Battle of the Bulge with he who must not be named. Your wit and good nature really lifted my spirits; as a newly washed up psycho, I am very grateful for your thoughts and prayers,” she said.

The tweet comes after Trump slammed the “Beaches” actor after she shared a quote attributed to Trump in the late 1990s that he did not say. On Twitter, Trump called Midler a “washed up psycho” and a “sick scammer” who was forced to apologize after attempting to make him look bad.

The “Wind Beneath My Wings” singer shared a quote on Twitter Sunday that claimed Trump said if he were to run for president, he would run as a Republican because Republican voters were dumb and believed anything Fox News said, in a screenshot of the tweet provided by USA Today. Midler has since deleted the tweet and and offered an apology on Twitter for spreading fake news.

In a tweet following her apology, Midler seemed to be blaming Trump for the fake quote she shared, admitting that people should always double check sources for quotes.

“That should take up, oh, maybe 23 of the 24 hours in the day? Because there are SO MANY LIES, most of them generated by Trump himself, that the task of separating the truth from the lies is impossible. Which is just how he likes it,” she said with the hashtag “#CHAOS.”

Trump called Bette Midler a "washed up psycho" after she apologized for tweeting a quote misattributed to him https://t.co/XnWbOL3fks pic.twitter.com/sGwE6uib4K — Variety (@Variety) June 5, 2019

On Wednesday, Midler reportedly insulted Trump’s casual golfing attire on Monday, and said “maybe someone in his camp can gently give him a shiv. I mean, shove,” according to Yahoo News. The actress deleted that tweet as well after she received some backlash for it.

The actress, who often uses her Twitter account to take shots at the president, his administration and his supporters, will most likely continue her feud with Trump, who has been in Britain since Monday morning.

On Wednesday, Trump and first lady Melania Trump, joined Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles and other world leaders at a commemoration of the D-Day landings. Next on Trump’s agenda is a trip to Ireland where he and the first lady will meet Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.