Elsa Hosk Rocks Daring Sheer Lingerie On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model, Elsa Hosk, was spotted on the brand’s social media feed today wearing a sheer lingerie set that sure to have her fans talking. In the update, Elsa wore a pink bra and matching bottoms. The bottoms, however, were completely sheer, leaving little to the imagination. It had a lace front with a small cutout, along with two straps on the side: one thick lace strap and one thin pink strap. The photo made it hard to tell, but the bra might have been sheer too. Either way, she also wore a turquoise robe on top that blew in the wind behind her. It had light pink lace accents in the wrists and at the bottom, and she was photographed outdoors with a city skyline visible in the backdrop.

With that being said, Hosk’s Instagram feed has been on point lately too, with one of her newest posts being from the CFDA Fashion Awards. She looked sophisticated in a classic cut dress, which was cream with an off-the-shoulder design. It was also long sleeved, with a mid-thigh slit on the left side. Elsa added a pop of color with bright pink shoes, and also rocked lipstick in the same shade of pink. Her hair was worn down in loose waves and a middle part.

Prior to that, Elsa shared a couple of photos of her in the morning. She posed in a luxurious bathroom, as she placed her bare foot on the edge of a bathtub. She wore a long sleeved white shirt under a simple black dress that was loose fitting. Hosk accessorized with black sunglasses. The Instagram post received over 107,000 likes.

And while Elsa looks fabulous in every one of her photos, she opened up about Marie Claire Magazine about some of the work that goes on behind the scenes. She noted one area that she never fails to think about when working out.

“For me, it’s the butt for sure. It’s just always on display. And it’s a vicious circle because if you start working your butt out a lot and then you stop it, it goes like [makes a deflating motion with her hands]…you have to keep it up.”

Loading...

“I think life is so much about enjoying and not punishing yourself or restricting yourself too much. The more I let go of all my rules, the more free and happy I am and nothing happens. So I just enjoy,” she noted, revealing that her outlook on life is arguably down-to-earth.