Miley Cyrus Flaunts Rock-Hard Abs In White Cropped Top And Dangerously Tiny Mini Skirt

Miley Cyrus might be known for her legendary voice, but this singer is making sure her fans are seeing her legendary body. The 26-year-old has been taking to Instagram to promote her latest SHE IS COMING album – the six-track EP dropped on May 31. Not all activity has been centering around Miley’s music, though. The singer’s latest update has focused on her Black Mirror appearance. Miley shows her face in the Netflix show’s current fifth season.

On June 5, Miley updated her Instagram. The picture shows Miley shot full-length against a white wall. While Miley’s short bob and baseball cap are pink, most of her outfit is white. The star has opted for a super-tiny mini skirt with daring thigh slits and a matching white cropped top. The latter is flashing the “Wrecking Ball” singer’s rock-hard abs – the skirt is hardly holding back on the leg front. With her sensational body on show, Miley seems in good spirits as she poses with her eyes closed, a mouth appearing in song, and hands placed out in front of the camera.

A caption from Cyrus has mentioned Black Mirror.

Whether it’s Miley’s Black Mirror feature or simply the star standing in her stylish and revealing getup, fans have been responding to the post.

“I can NOT wait to watch this tonight!!!” one fan wrote.

“You’re gonna make me have to watch that dark reflection phone bad show now!” was another comment.

Miley’s recent headline-making has branched beyond her new album and new television feature. Over the weekend, footage of Miley being groped by an aggressive fan went viral after it was shared to Twitter. Miley was in Barcelona, Spain when her attempts to make her way through a crowd of fans turned violent – a male fan grabbed her and kissed her neck.

As The Guardian reports today, Miley has taken to Twitter to respond to the incident with strong words.

“She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people. She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked. She CAN’T be grabbed without her consent. #DontF*ckWithMyFreedom.”

Given the comments to today’s update from the singer, it would appear that some fans have already watched her Black Mirror appearance.

“Watched it. Love it. Emmy is coming,” one fan wrote.

Fans wishing to see more of Miley should follow her Instagram. The singer has 94.2 million followers.