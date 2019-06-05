Mexican Leaders To Meet With Mike Pence For Last Shot At Averting New Tariffs

Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will both be at the meeting.

On Wednesday, Mexican officials will meet with Vice President Mike Pence in a last chance effort to stop the Trump administration from imposing new tariffs on the country — an issue which remains unpopular on both sides of the political aisle.

President Donald Trump announced a plan last week to impose a 5 percent tariff on all goods imported from America’s neighbor in an effort to convince the country to quash the flow of migrants illegally crossing the southern U.S. border.

During his state visit in London on Tuesday, Trump doubled down on the proposed tariffs, not leaving much chance that the two sides can come to a resolution. “It’s more likely that the tariffs go on,” Trump said, according to The Hill.

The last minute meeting was important enough to prompt Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to depart from Trump’s U.K. visit in order to fly back to Washington. Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard is expected to also be in attendance with the hopes of convincing the Trump administration to back off.

Ebrard will reportedly argue that his country has already taken appropriate measures to suppress the flow of migrants from crossing into the U.S. and has taken extra steps to increase the number of migrants they detain within the borders of Mexico.

“What Mexico must do and we are doing is to prepare, and we have our strategy on how to coexist with what sometimes can be unpredictable,” Ebrard said.

“We can’t guarantee that in the future there won’t be another sort of differences with the United States but we have to be prepared to manage them.”

Another pitfall for Mexican officials is that the Trump administration hasn’t laid out exact actions the country can take to avoid tariffs, presumably causing even more frustration. The only hint came from Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan, who said the administration expects a “vast reduction” in migrant crossings, partly by increasing the security of their own borders and sharing intelligence.

Mexico isn’t the only opposition to Trump’s tariff tactics. A number of Republican senators have also expressed their displeasure with the plan, arguing that new taxes on American consumers is not something the party typically stands behind.

“Listen, Republicans don’t like taxes on American consumers, what tariffs are,” Sen. Ron Johnson told reporters Wednesday.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank is watching the situation, as the tariffs could damage a strong, growing American economy. He also pointed out that slashing interest rates in a damage-control capacity isn’t out of the question.