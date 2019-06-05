Kate Gosselin’s Former Publicist Slams Star, Calling Her An ‘Awful Human’

Kate Gosselin has a fairly controversial personality, according to a new report.

As fans of the Kate Plus 8 star know, Gosselin has a strong personality, and it certainly shows at times on camera. Over the past few years, Kate has made headlines for both her divorce from Jon Gosselin and for her dating life. Today, however, the mother of eight is making headlines for all of the wrong reasons.

In a recent interview with Radar Online, Kate’s ex-publicist opened up about the reality star. Said publicist didn’t have many positive things to say of Gosselin.

“Everyone warned me that she was difficult — and I said, ‘No. I’ll compliment her,'” Joey Skladany, Kate’s former TLC rep, dished.

Skladany went on to describe an incident wherein he accompanied Kate to an episode of The Today Show. While they were there, he allegedly made a point to compliment her, telling her that her hair looked “great.” Kate’s reported response? Skladany claims that she wouldn’t even look him in the eyes — and thus, she left a very bad taste in his mouth.

“At the end of the day, I called my boss and said, ‘She’s an awful human.’ They were like, ‘We know. Thank you for the feedback.'”

As fans of Gosselin know, she’s now the star of a new dating show titled Kate Plus Date, which is slated to premiere on June 10. While there are many fans who are excited to watch Kate — and her return to TLC — there are a few other people who don’t seem to care for the show, including Kate’s ex, Jon Gosselin. Last month, The Inquisitr reported that Jon opened up about the new show, making somewhat of a derisive comment.

“Well, I guess, to each [their] own. Whatever keeps the lights on. I don’t know,” he dished. ‘I just work a normal job, so I haven’t really been on reality TV in about 10 years.”

The former couple’s two eldest daughters — Mady and Cara — will be appearing on the show, as well. They will appear alongside their mom, and will be seen offering up advice as regards her dating life. It’s hard for some fans to believe that the girls are now high school graduates. As The Inquisitr recently shared, Kate posted a photo on her Instagram account in order to celebrate this amazing milestone in the girls’ lives.

“#Graduation…. this post is a little delayed (mostly due to post graduation exhaustion lol) but I’m still beaming with pride! It’s hard to believe that Cara and Mady graduated from high school this past weekend… and are headed off to college in the fall! Where did the time go????,” Kate wrote on the post.

The mother of eight then went on to call the graduation day “wonderful,” before gushing over her pride in her daughters. Gosselin also noted that she looks forward to seeing where the twins end up in the future.

Kate Plus Date premieres on June 10 on TLC.