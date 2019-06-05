Play About Peter Strzok And Lisa Page Gets A New Venue

A play that was written by and starring some entertainment industry conservatives and based on the text messages between then-FBI employees Peter Strzok and Lisa Page was abruptly canceled last month, reportedly after the people running the theater in Washington, D.C., where it was to be performed received threats.

Now, the play has found a new home, according to Deadline.

Per The Inquisitr, FBI Lovebirds: UnderCovers, a play about Strzok and Page, was to be performed for one night only at the Mead Theatre in Washington. Conservative playwright Phelim McAleer wrote the play, with actors Dean Cain and Kristy Swanson starring as FBI investigator Strzok and lawyer Page. Strzok and Page had an extramarital affair during the 2016 presidential campaign and engaged in thousands of text messages with each another, in which they were often critical of then-candidate Trump.

However, Lovebirds had its performance canceled in late May after “threats of violence.”

Per Deadline, the show is back on and will be performed June 13 at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington. The play had been planned for the same night at the Mead Theatre.

McAleer, in a statement to Deadline, described the rescheduling as “a victory for artistic freedom and the truth” and “a victory over the cowards who tried to stop the play.”

The play consists of a staged reading of Strzok and Page’s text messages, which some proponents of the president believe constitute a “deep state” plot against Trump prior to his election. The president has referred to the two of them as “lovebirds” on more than one occasion, hence the name of the play.

After the one live performance, McAleer plans to release the video of the play for free online.

Cain, best known for playing Superman on Lois and Clark, and Swanson, who starred in the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie, are both outspoken conservatives who have appeared in conservative-related movie projects. Cain starred in last year’s film Gosnell: The Trial of America’s Biggest Serial Killer, which was both produced by McAleer and based on a book that he authored.

Peter Strzok was a longtime FBI employee who led the bureau’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. He was also part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s team until he was dropped from the team after the messages with Page came to light. Strzok was later fired from the FBI altogether, although he claimed in Congressional testimony last year that he and Page had also criticized other candidates, including Hillary Clinton.