‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Nina Agdal Arches Her Back In Tiny Bikini On Instagram

Sports Illustrated model Nina Agdal likely set several hearts aflutter when she posted a photo of herself seductively arching her back, wearing a bikini which showed off her enviable figure. As one might expect from a model of her caliber and experience, her body looks toned and sculpted — but still retains its feminine curves.

Agdal has been open in the past about the effort she invests into keeping her statuesque figure in shape.

In a 2017 interview with Health.com, she revealed that she sees the best results when she switches up her workouts on a regular basis.

“I do a bunch of Y7 yoga,” she said. “When I really want to push myself, I also do Tone House. It’s athletic conditioning with a lot of body-weight movements and sprints… I also do boxing, which is great for everything.”

But although maintaining her trim frame is a key part of her job description, Agdal told The Coveteur last year that she no longer focuses on the number that shows up when she steps on the scale.

“That’s just a number,” she said. “What’s happening on the inside is so much more important. My job is to be in shape at all times, but it doesn’t have to be something you think about every second of the day. It’s a lifestyle and becomes a habit after a while.”

Her fans on Instagram clearly enjoy the swimsuit photos, as they routinely flood the comments sections of her Instagram posts with praise — and appreciative emoji — to express their infatuation.

But, despite the adoration and the success she’s had in her career thus far, Agdal has faced body-shaming in the fashion industry as recently as last year.

In a 2018 Instagram post, she shared some particularly insulting comments which she’d received from a client. According to her post, said client had claimed that she “did not fit their market,” and that her body “deviated” from the images she’d presented in her portfolio. Agdal stated that those claims were false, as she’s known for having an athletic build that does not conform to the typical “sample size” in the fashion world.

“Now more than ever, I embrace my curves and work diligently in the gym to stay strong and most of all, sane,” she continued.

Given the content that she regularly posts on social media, it looks like Agdal came out of that situation stronger — and more determined to shape her career, and body, on her own terms. It’s also clear, based on the Instagram comments left behind by her followers, that her fans appreciate her for it.