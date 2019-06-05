Devon Windsor Shows Off Incredible Physique In Revealing White Swimsuit

Devon Windsor is wishing her Instagram fans a happy Wednesday in her favorite way — by sporting a swimsuit. On Wednesday, June 5, the Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a figure-hugging piece — one that put the model’s flawless physique in full evidence.

In the photo in question, the 25-year-old model is standing on a sandy beach as she rocks a textured white one-piece bikini. The bikini boasts a straight-cut, strapless upper bodice which sits right above her bust, helping accentuate her formidable figure by clinging to every curve of her body. In addition, the swimsuit features a very high-cut leg that comes up about Windsor’s waist, flaunting her legs for days along the way. The swimsuit in question also showcases her wide, strong hips and lean thighs. The piece also boasts an interesting detail which encircles her hips, giving the swimsuit a sophisticated air.

As indicated by the tag that she included with her post, the swimsuit she is rocking is from Devon Windsor Swim, her recently announced style label. According to the official Instagram page for Devon Windsor Swim, this one-piece bikini she is wearing is called the Aurora Full Piece, and it comes in different colors. Windsor announced, via the social media page, that her collection is expected to be released just in time for the summer.

Windsor completed her beach look with a pair of round sunglasses, looking to protect her eyes from the glaring sun. The St. Louis native is posing with her legs spread apart, both hands on her hips, as she faces the camera — putting her full figure and her swimsuit on display. She is wearing her blonde hair swept to the side slightly, styled down in naturally straight strands which cascade over her shoulders. She is looking at the camera with her lips parted in a seductive yet fierce way.

The post, which Windsor shared with her 1.6 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 1,800 likes and about a dozen comments within mere minutes of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Victoria’s Secret model took to the comments section to compliment Windsor’s beauty. Many followers shared their admiration for her, often leaving a trail of emoji behind.

“Beauty in the sun,” one user wrote, trailing this comment with a sun emoji.

Loading...

“Yasss,” another fan simply chimed in.