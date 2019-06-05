‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Howie Mandel Jumped On A Table For This Reason

One of the judges of America’s Got Talent couldn’t contain their excitement and jumped on the judge’s table for this in support of a superstar contestant.

Howie Mandel was so in awe of 21-year-old singer Joseph Allen that he used his only golden buzzer of the season to send him directly to the finals. The self-taught motocross racer, student, singer, and songwriter performed an original song he penned specifically for his appearance on the series.

Prior to performing, Entertainment Tonight reported that Allen told series host Terry Crews that if he received the honor of a golden buzzer, he had to come out on the stage and lift him in the air. He also told the former football star turned entertainment show host that he wanted to “see how much of a footprint I can leave on Earth before I leave” with his performance.

After his performance, which earned rave reviews from judges Simon Cowell, Julianne Hough, Mandel, and Gabrielle Union, Joseph broke down in tears of relief and joy. This caused Mandel to jump on top of the judge’s table to assist Joseph in leaving his “footprint” and hitting the show’s infamous golden buzzer.

As reported by People Magazine, Mandel said he gave his only golden buzzer to the singer because he “was waiting for an inexplicable moment.”

“The most gratifying experiences are always my golden buzzer moments because my golden buzzer moments are the most in the moment, emotional and heartfelt,” he says. “The way it looks on the stage with that huge noise and that golden confetti is exactly the way I feel. If you can visualize an emotion, that’s what’s going on in my heart when it happens.”

The Golden Buzzer was introduced in Season 9 of America’s Got Talent as a way for the judges to properly award performances that they feel are exceptional, allowing contestants to proceed directly to the finals.

Union, Hough, and Cowell were stunned by Mandel’s reaction to the performance. The comedian is celebrating his 10-year anniversary as a judge on the reality competition series.

America’s Got Talent promises more of the fun, excitement, and feel-good performances that America has come to love over 13 seasons. The show continues to celebrate the variety format like no other program on television, featuring a colorful array of singers, dancers, comedians, contortionists, impressionists, magicians, ventriloquists and hopeful stars of all ages, all vying to win America’s hearts and a $1 million prize.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.