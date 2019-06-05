Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead Wraps 7th Grade, Dad Larry Gifts Her With ‘Hamilton’ Tickets

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, just finished the seventh grade, and her dad Larry came up with a fantastic gift to help her celebrate. He took to his social media page to share some adorable photos, and his followers love how happy they both look.

Larry Birkhead doesn’t typically share much publicly about the quiet life he and his daughter live together in Kentucky. However, it looks like this big milestone of Dannielynn’s, and her reaction to his gift was significant enough to make an exception.

The proud dad shared several photos to Instagram showing Dannielynn in a floral dress and a big smile. Larry got her tickets to the play Hamilton, and it looks like he made a great choice when picking out her graduation present.

Many fans noticed that Dannielynn is the spitting image of her mother, although it’s easy to see the resemblance to her dad. While Dannielynn has had to grow up without her mother, it is clear that Larry makes a lot of effort to keep Anna Nicole present in their lives.

Earlier this month, he posted a casual shot to his Instagram page showing him with Dannielynn. He noted that they were hanging out together along with a friend for Mother’s Day, and the young girl was all smiles. The last time the two were out at a big public event was at the beginning of May for the Kentucky Derby.

As The Inquisitr shared at the time, Dannielynn wore a hat that Anna Nicole had worn herself to the 2004 Kentucky Derby. People noted that this event is the only high-profile event the Birkheads do each year, and it just so happens that Larry and Anna Nicole first met at the Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Gala years ago.

Birkhead has very purposefully kept Dannielynn away from the public spotlight, despite numerous companies reaching out to him wanting her to do projects for them. Larry has said that the pre-teen loves doing things typical of other girls her age, and he works hard to keep their life in rural Kentucky as normal as possible.

Former model Anna Nicole passed away in February 2007 at the age of 39 after a drug overdose, noted People. Dannielynn was only 5 months old at the time, and Smith’s passing came just a few months after Anna Nicole’s son Daniel died of an accidental overdose.

At the time of Anna Nicole Smith’s death, Larry Birkhead was battling to be in Dannielynn’s life. Luckily, he was able to prove he was the girl’s biological father, and it looks like she has been thriving under his guidance ever since.