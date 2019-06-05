Heidi Klum Teases In Sexy See-Through Dress To Promote Intimate Lingerie Collection

On the heels of her appearance on the pink carpet for the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards, model Heidi Klum took to Instagram to show off some pieces from her lingerie collection, Heidi Klum Intimates.

Klum poses in white lingerie, which is just barely visible underneath her see-through dress. The model stands facing away from the camera as she turns her head, teasing a smile while pointing her own camera at a group of four models wearing her intimates for all to see.

“I have been watching you for a long time, you conquered me with your elegance and I wanted to write to you for a long time that you are beautiful!” one fan gushed.

“Love the white dress,” another fan wrote.

“Like the view Heidi,” yet another fan chimed in.

Klum spoke to Glamour back in 2016 and revealed lots of her bra preferences and secrets, including what she thinks are no-nos when it comes to wearing them.

“As long as the fit is right, I don’t really think there are any no-nos.”

“A visible bra can be so gorgeous when done right, whether it’s a little bit of lace, to a colorful strap peeking out,” she added. “You should have fun with lingerie. Just like the rest of your clothing, it should be an expression of your personality.”

The longtime model also revealed that her go-to everyday bra silhouette is a “simple” natural shape. She said she prefers more boobs and less bra and pointed to the A Corps Perdu as an example of a bra that is comfortable under a t-shirt as well as a button-down — with just a small piece of lace peeking through.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr reported, Klum used her CFDA appearance to hold a photo op with other fashionistas like Jennifer Lopez, Emily Ratajkowski, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Gigi and Bella Hadid, and Lala Anthony.

Klum showed off her sexy mini to cameras with date J. Mendel, who wore all black in a double-breasted suit that barely revealed an open-collared, buttoned-down shirt. The 46-year-old model wore a small amount of makeup, including smokey eyes that popped thanks to the surrounding black mascara and eyeliner.

The TV personality and entrepreneur began her professional modeling career at the age of 18 in Germany. She hit it big when she made it to the cover of the 1998 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition and eventually became a household name. More recently, she has been a staple of Project Runway and has also served as a judge on America’s Got Talent — although her stint came to an end this year.