Michael B. Jordan And Lupita Nyong’o Have A Flirty Exchange Online, Fans Beg Them To ‘Hook Up Already’

Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o are leaving fans puzzled about the details of their relationship.

The Black Panther co-stars reportedly have a history of flirting with each other on social media sites like Twitter and Instagram. HollywoodLife reports that Nyong’o took another opportunity to flirt with Jordan when he posted a photo of himself as part of an ad campaign for Veuve Cliquot Champagne house. The post shows the actor wearing a blue suit with a white button down. Jordan decided to pair the look with tan dress shoes and yellow sunglasses. The actor also appears to be doing some light reading while sitting on a bench. Nyong’o replied to the post with multiple emojis and said that the Creed star was “showing off.” The flirty comment captured the attention of many of Jordan’s 10.8 million followers, who pushed for the stars to make their relationship official.

“I’m just waiting for you and @michaelbjordan to hook up already!” one follower exclaimed.

“And there is no doubt that MBJ is your perfect match. Just saying. The chemistry between the two of you off screen is palpable. Someday we will hear of you two as a couple… I am sure of it,” another follower chimed in.

Nyong’o and Jordan have sparked romantic rumors since beginning their press run for Black Panther last year. The two have participated in friendly bets in the past, and even staged a makeout session at a party in January. Though the pair are reportedly single and fond of each other, a source said that Jordan only thinks of Nyong’o as his friend. In the past, she has also stated that Jordan is a close friend of hers.

“He really loves having options,” the source said. “Lupita is a beautiful person to him, but they are way too good of friends to go any further.”

The rumored romance with Jordan isn’t Nyong’o’s only celebrity dating link this year. The Inquisitr previously shared that the Star Wars actress was rumored to be dating Janelle Monae. The two were seen getting cozy with each other while dancing at a Met Gala after-party, which left fans to suspect that something was going on between them. Some fans even went so far as to give the women a ship name, “Janpita.” While neither confirmed that were an item, they did share photos of each other from that night on their Instagram pages. Since beginning her career in 2013, Nyong’o has only publicly dated rapper K’Naan.