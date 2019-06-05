‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Rey Holds A Valuable Secret

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, June 6, bring new knowledge for Rey that could give him an advantage, and Nick tries to gather evidence. Plus, Mariah takes on something new.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) learns a secret, according to SheKnows Soaps. Given that he’s watching Adam (Mark Grossman) for Nick (Joshua Morrow), it’s possible that he learns more about Adam’s life in Las Vegas, both after the explosion and before his return. Rey’s new knowledge ends up giving him the upper hand in this situation, especially where Sharon (Sharon Case) is concerned.

Obviously, Sharon and Adam have a history, and they still seem drawn to each other, which is at least a mild threat to their new relationship. Anything Rey can do to get the upper hand will help him hang onto Sharon and keep her out of Adam’s web of manipulation and schemes.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) searches for evidence against his brother. He has made it clear that Christian won’t be going with Adam anytime soon, even though he has clearly and repeatedly stated his intention to raise Christian himself. Nick faces a nightmare battle for the little boy he’s raised as his own for the last few years, and he will not go down without putting up a massive fight. For the first year of his life, Nick believed Christian had died, and he didn’t even know until last year that Adam was Christian’s biological father. Nick is the one who’s been there the longest for Christian, and Victor (Eric Braeden) made a good point the other day that ripping the little boy away from Nick would be cruel to the child.

Loading...

Of course, Adam feels he needs to raise his son the way he sees fit. He wants both his boys — Christian and Connor — but Nick, as well as Connor’s mother Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), is dead set against that. It will take a lot of evidence for Nick to beat Adam, but he will do whatever it takes to retain custody of Christian.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) tackles a new challenge. She feels like she needs to do something more with her life than be the queen of gossip on GC Buzz. Mariah dealt with a scary stalker, but somehow, some of what he said actually made her question her life choices, and now, she is considering making a significant change, which can be incredibly scary. While it still seems odd to take a crazy man’s words to heart, it could end up being a positive thing for Mariah.