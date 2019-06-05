Kylie Jenner Reportedly Plans To Donate Money To ‘Sick Kids’ After Daughter Stormi’s Hospitalization

Earlier this week, Kylie Jenner rushed her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi, to the hospital after the little girl suffered an allergic reaction. As a young mother, the experience was reportedly very scary for Jenner and has given her a new perspective. A source recently revealed to Hollywood Life that the 21-year-old makeup mogul would now like to put money towards helping sick children in the hopes of saving fellow mothers from feeling the way she did.

“Kylie was deeply impacted by Stormi’s trip to the ER, it was so scary and emotional for her,” the source said. “Stormi is all good now and Kylie is counting her blessings but she’s also thinking about other moms that aren’t so lucky.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder reportedly plans to give a portion of her billion-dollar fortune to ill children and their families, although it is unclear if she will donate via one or more charities.

“Kylie doesn’t want to do it for attention, she just wants to help, but whatever she decides to do will probably end up being made public because it’s very hard for her to keep things private,” the source continued.

Over the weekend, Jenner shared an update to her Instagram Stories revealing that Stormi had been admitted to the hospital for the day due to an allergic reaction, according to Page Six. The young billionaire posted a photo of her daughter sleeping on her chest and noted that she is okay now.

“God bless all the moms with sick babies. I’m sending so much love and positive energy your way,” Jenner added, noting that “nothing else matters” in these scary situations.

A source later confirmed to People that the experience was terrifying for Jenner. She was instructed to keep a close eye on Stormi and bring her to her pediatrician for a follow-up.

Stormi’s father and Jenner’s boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, did not comment on the emergency room visit.

Thankfully, the little girl does appear to be doing better, as she appeared on Jenner’s Instagram on Monday looking happy and healthy alongside her cousins, True Thompson and Chicago West.

Other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have experienced similar scary incidents with their little ones. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s three-year-old son, Saint, was also rushed to the hospital less than two months ago for an allergic reaction. Kardashian later shared that they discovered the little boy may be allergic to grass, but he is healthy now.