Prince Charles Spent 75 Minutes Longer Than Scheduled Trying To Convince Donald Trump Of Climate Change Danger

The royal family had set aside 15 minutes for Prince Charles to chat with President Donald Trump to convince him of the dangers of climate change. It reportedly did not work as intended.

The discussion ended up lasting 90 minutes, with Trump reportedly never accepting that the United States was contributing to global warming and blaming other nations instead for having “not very good air.”

The Guardian reported on the meeting, which was part of Trump’s official state visit to the U.K. this week. As the report noted, Trump was due to meet with the Prince of Wales in an effort to have him commit to global warming changes, but the president ended up resisting his pleas to take climate change more seriously.

In an interview with Piers Morgan after the meeting, Trump said he was impressed by the concern for future generations shown by Prince Charles, but did not agree that the United States had any blame in causing climate change. Trump said that the United States “has among the cleanest climates there based on all statistics.”

As the United Nations has noted, the United States has the second-highest carbon emissions in the world by the most recent data, behind only China.

But Trump cited his assessment of other nations, saying their air is not that clean.

“China, India, Russia, many other nations, they have not very good air, not very good water, and the sense of pollution. If you go to certain cities … you can’t even breathe, and now that air is going up … They don’t do the responsibility,” Trump said.

Donald Trump has been widely criticized for his views on climate change, which he had previously referred to as a “Chinese hoax.”

“The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive,” he wrote in a 2012 tweet.

Shortly after taking office, Trump fulfilled a campaign promise to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement, which included nations committing to lowering carbon emissions.

Donald Trump’s state visit to the U.K. was marked with controversy, even before he touched down. The U.S. president referred to Meghan Markle as “nasty” when he was informed of the former American actress’s prior criticism of him before she was married to Prince Harry. Trump also referred to London Mayor Sadiq Khan as a “loser” during the visit, a slam that critics said had no place while the president was a guest of the royal family in England.