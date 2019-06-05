‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Tyler Baltierra Says Being His Daughter’s Father Is A ‘Dream Come True’

It is nearing the end of the school year for many kids and on Wednesday, Teen Mom OG dad revealed on Instagram that today marks the last day of school for his 4-year-old daughter, Nova. The proud dad shared a sweet photo of himself alongside Nova and included an even sweeter caption, saying that being her father is a “dream come true.”

“Watching her grow up is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever witnessed & being her father is literally a dream come true! She’s growing into such a beautiful, independent & fierce little girl & I can’t wait to see what next year holds for her!”

In his post, Tyler revealed that next year will be Nova’s last year of preschool.

Tyler and his wife, Catelynn Lowell, were introduced to viewers on their Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, the couple found out they were expecting a daughter together. The young couple made the hard choice to place their daughter for adoption. After that, they continued sharing their story on MTV’s Teen Mom OG and have been doing so for the past decade. Over the years, fans have followed their journey, which has had many ups and downs.

On New Years Day 2015, Catelynn gave birth to Novalee. Later that year, the couple finally tied the knot. In fall 2018, Catelynn revealed that she and Tyler were expecting another baby together. The news came as a shock for the couple as they revealed they weren’t trying to have a baby at the time. Catelynn had a miscarriage a few months prior, but they were thrilled to find out they were expecting their “rainbow baby.”

Catelynn gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Vaeda Luma, in February. Since then, both Catelynn and Tyler have shared multiple photos of their baby girl on social media. They have even shared some photos of both their daughters together.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Catelynn recently opened up to Us Weekly about Vaeda’s personality and revealed that her personality is quite different from that of her older sister’s.

Loading...

“She’s a very easygoing, very smiley, cuddly baby, my super chill one where I can just set her up on her little play mat and she’ll lay there for, like, a half hour and try to catch the toys and stuff. Nova was very high maintenance and still is.”

She mentioned, though, that it is “good” they have opposites.

The new season of Teen Mom OG premieres on MTV June 10.