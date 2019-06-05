How Khloe Kardashian Went To Extremes To Lose Tristan Thompson’s ‘Vibes’

Khloe Kardashian has already shown Tristan Thompson the door. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star ended her relationship with her basketball player boyfriend in February, following a cheating scandal involving him and model Jordyn Woods.

As Cosmopolitan reported on June 5, the 34-year-old has gone to extreme measures to “rid” herself of Tristan Thompson — and his “vibes.” The magazine reports that the mother of one has moved back into the home she once shared with Thompson. Moving out of her apartment was only the first stage of Khloe having put her failed relationship behind her. The Good American founder has been living in a rental property for the past six months.

Khloe’s recent Instagram Stories have revealed that she is now moved back to the Los Angeles, California, home she once shared with Thompson. However, the house has been given a full makeover.

“I walk into my house because I’m moving and guess who’s here — The Home Edit to make me happy,” Khloe says in the video.

The selfie video shows Khloe with members of The Home Edit’s team. The Home Edit is an American company which specializes in home organization and travel services. The star has not referred to the property itself as making her “happy,” but clearly seems to be directing her joy at the team revamping her digs.

Khloe’s living situation has remained relatively low-profile since the split. That said, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Khloe’s living arrangements had changed following her breakup.

“For roughly six months she’s been living in a rental property while she renovated her home. With the addition of True and her breakup with Tristan, Khloe wanted to change things up,” they said.

Khloe and Tristan share a 1-year-old daughter named True. True was days away from being born when Tristan’s first cheating scandal broke – the NBA player was filmed getting familiar with another woman just prior to Khloe going into labor in April of 2018. While Khloe took her man back in an attempt to make the family work, Tristan’s 2019 scandal proved to be the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Loading...

Khloe has tweeted that Jordyn Woods is “not to be blamed,” per People. While this Kardashian maintains that her ex should take responsibility for the breakup of the relationship, she has been hit hard. Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 16 has already sent viewers previews of Khloe’s reaction to the cheating.

“My family is ruined,” Khloe could be heard screaming.

It would seem that Khloe has moved on, though, and her life with True appears stable. Given today’s news, Khloe has also stripped her home of Tristan’s negative energy.