Elsa Hosk Dons Just A Towel, Shows Off Her Natural Curly Hair In Sexy New Instagram Photo

Elsa Hosk is trying to embrace her hair’s natural curves by trying out new products, which she told her Instagram fans in a post that shows her lying on the floor wearing almost nothing at all. On Tuesday, the Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular social media platform to promote a series of haircare items by posting a sexy snapshot of herself in nothing but a bath towel, which is bound to send temperatures through the roof.

In the photo in question, the Swedish beauty is lying on her back against light gray tiles, as she peers at the camera straight-on, wearing nothing but a white towel wrapped around her chest. The towel loosens up at the side, exposing a little skin along the way. The 30-year-old bombshell has one arm stretched to the side while she plays with one of her curls. Her blonde hair is spread across the floor in gorgeous curls that create a golden crowd around the model.

In the post, she is promoting products by Maria Nila Stockholm, an eco-conscious Swedish haircare brand that offers vegan haircare products. According to Hosk’s caption, the avocado-green bottles that can be seen on the floor above her head are from the brand’s structure repair line, which helps maintain the overall integrity of her natural curls.

The Stockholm native leaves a strong impression with her impossibly blue eyes in a piercing gaze, while she purses her full lips in a seductive and fierce manner. Hosk is wearing neutral-colored makeup that highlights the natural features of her face, including a few freckles.

The post, which Hosk shared with her 5.3 million-plus Instagram followers, garnered more than 72,000 likes and just shy of 300 comments in under a day of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the photo-sharing app took to the comments section to compliment her naturally curly hair and encourage her to wear it like this more often.

“I can’t believe u don’t wear ur hair like this it’s like… amazing??!” one fan raved.

“Soo gorgeous,” another one chimed in, trailing it with a yellow heart emoji.

While Hosk generally wears her hair either semi-straight or in loose, large waves, the model does occasionally let her curls show. As Beauty Crew recently pointed out, today’s post comes after Hosk took to her Instagram Stories yesterday to tell her fans that she would be sharing haircare tips.