Jennifer Aniston Recalls How She And Courteney Cox Remained Calm During Plane Scare

Jennifer Aniston recently sat down with Ellen DeGeneres to discuss everything from a possible Friends reunion to a plane scare she encountered when on the way to Mexico for her birthday. Aniston’s close friends, including her former Friends co-star Courteney Cox, were all onboard ready to celebrate when the plane started experiencing problems.

Even as the turbulence intensified, most of the passengers who were used to flying weren’t yet concerned. However, the situation quickly became far more serious. It was later revealed that the plane had lost one of its tires and was going to have to turn around to make an emergency landing, according to Entertainment Tonight.

When the passengers realized that the plane was going to have to make an emergency landing with only three tires, people started getting frantic. Aniston recalls that those around her started texting their family members to tell them they loved them. When Aniston was debating who she should text, she got a message from her longtime friend DeGeneres asking about her safety.

“Everybody on the plane started panicking and were texting their children and their loved ones. I was like, ‘Who do I text?’ And then, because you get texts up in the air, you [Ellen] were the first person that was like, ‘Are you OK?’ The actress jokes that her first thought was “‘Ellen! I do have someone who loves me!'”

In addition to texting with the television personality, Aniston and Cox remained calm throughout the ordeal by having some cocktails.

“We all got pretty hammered…Let’s go out with some tequila,” she recalled.

Luckily, no one was injured during the plan’s malfunction and they were able to land safely.

DeGeneres made sure to take the opportunity of Aniston being on the show to ask the number one question fans want an answer to — whether or not there will ever be a Friends reunion. Rumors have been swirling around about the possibility of a reunion show recently because the series will be celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

The actress was fairly positive about the idea and emphasized that she’d certainly be willing to come together with her former costars once more for a reunion. She also thought that the rest of the cast, including Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc, would be open to the idea as well.

“Anything could happen,” she said, ending the conversation on a hopeful note.