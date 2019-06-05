SpongeBob Squarepants Prequel To Air On Nickelodeon To The Delight Of Fans

The beloved animated series SpongeBob Squarepants is getting a hotly anticipated prequel, much to the delight of fans of the iconic sea creature, who first made his debut on Nickelodeon 20 years ago. Deadline reported that the children’s network has a 13-episode series order for Kamp Koral, a spinoff of the network’s most-famous series.

Kamp Koral will be a CG-animated show, which will introduce a 10-year-old SpongeBob SquarePants during his summer at sleepaway camp, where he will build underwater campfires, catch wild jellyfish, and swim in Lake Yuckymuck.

Deadline reported that the series is slated to begin production in June.

“SpongeBob has an incredible universe to expand upon and the green light for Kamp Koral is a testament to the strength and longevity of these characters known and loved by generations of fans around the world,” said Ramsey Naito, Nickelodeon’s EVP Animation Production and Development, in regards to the series.

“That’s our Marvel Universe,” Nickelodeon president Brian Robbins said to Variety, in reference to the show’s worldwide fanbase. “You have this amazing show that’s run for almost twenty years.”

The 20th anniversary of the world’s most lovable little underwater sponge will be marked with Best Year Ever, a tribute that includes an original one-hour special, SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout, which premieres Friday, July 12, on Nickelodeon.

SpongeBob Squarepants is a cartoon that details the life and undersea adventures of its namesake character and his pals, which include Patrick Star, Squidward Tentacles, Mr. Krabs, Plankton, Karen, Sandy Cheeks, Mrs. Puff, Pearl Krabs, and Gary the Snail, as well as a myriad of other supporting characters that make up the hilarious residents of Bikini Bottom, the show’s fictional underwater town.

The Guardian reported that although the show is primarily geared towards children, adults love it too, for a myriad of reasons other than its trademark humor. Their support has lent the show to be the No. 1 series on the network for 17 seasons.

Loading...

Nestled in among the kid-friendly visuals is a very offbeat, sophisticated comedy that appeals to adults. It has established itself as the rare kid’s show that doesn’t really care about teaching its viewers any valuable life lessons, a staple of children’s television. The show remains committed to entertaining viewers of all ages.

Several other SpongeBob spin-offs are also in the planning stages, including a standalone series for beloved side characters such as Patrick Star, Sandy Cheeks, and Plankton.

SpongeBob Squarepants was created by Stephen Hillenburg, who died of ALS in November of last year.