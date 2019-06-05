Is Mackenzie McKee Joining ‘Teen Mom OG’? Cast Member Cheyenne Floyd Speaks Out

What does Cheyenne Floyd think of a new cast member being added to the MTV show?

Is Cheyenne Floyd okay with the idea of a fifth girl being added to Teen Mom OG?

During an interview with In Touch Weekly on June 4, the former Are You the One? star opened up about the recent rumors suggesting ex-Teen Mom 3 star Mackenzie McKee will be added to the show amid the upcoming 10th season.

“It doesn’t make a difference to me if they add on another mom. It’s a great opportunity so I would wish anyone luck,” Floyd said.

As fans of the series will recall, Floyd joined the cast of Teen Mom OG last year after the 2017 exit of Farrah Abraham, who had been with the show since its start. At the same time as Floyd’s addition, Bristol Palin, the daughter of politician Sarah Palin, joined the show, and because neither woman had any ties to the franchise, many felt that MTV’s decision didn’t make sense. After all, throughout the history of the show, the stars of Teen Mom have been selected from 16 & Pregnant.

Also during Floyd’s interview with the magazine, she addressed Palin’s decision to quit the series after appearing on jut one season of the show.

“I wish the best to Bristol,” Floyd said. “This is a hard show to display your life on so I understand why she wouldn’t want to do it.”

Palin announced she was quitting Teen Mom OG in April.

Loading...

In Palin’s exit announcement, which she shared with her fans and followers on Instagram, she told her audience she was not willing to sacrifice her peace for the show. She also said that she wasn’t impressed by the money MTV had offered her to continue her role on the show through Season 10.

“I don’t entertain bs, and walking away from this show allows God to rebuild me (and my little fam) in the right direction,” she explained. “I have love for all the girls on the show, and wish them the best of luck in all their future endeavors!!”

McKee has not yet commented on the rumors regarding her potential addition to Teen Mom OG, nor has MTV announced whether or not they will be replacing Palin for future episodes. McKee was previously rumored to be joining the cast of Teen Mom 2 months ago and faced similar rumors of a role on Teen Mom OG in 2018.

To see more of Floyd and her co-stars, don’t miss the upcoming Teen Mom OG Season 10 premiere on Monday, June 10 at 9 p.m. on MTV.