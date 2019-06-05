Jenelle Evans Speaks Out After Court And Says ‘Progress’ Has Been Made

On Tuesday, Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, found themselves back in court for the ongoing custody battle for their kids. Their three children were removed by CPS after David allegedly shot and killed Jenelle’s French bulldog, Nugget. The former Teen Mom 2 star spoke out to Us Weekly after court and explained that “progress” has been made.

“There’s a lot of progress made on our behalf and [we] have to wait until our next court date as of now,” Jenelle said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, cameras caught Jenelle in a verbal altercation with her mother, Barbara. Jenelle’s mother currently has custody of Jenelle’s son Jace — and has, for many years — as well as temporary custody of her daughter, Ensley. After the altercation, Jenelle said that her relationship with her mother is “destroyed.”

Reports surfaced last month that Jenelle and her husband were no longer seeking to regain custody of David’s daughter. However, Jenelle slammed those reports and insisted that they are fighting for custody of all three children who were removed.

“All children are involved in this case, not just one or the other. In the end, either the three children will come home that live with us primarily [or not]. No child was ‘dropped’ from the case at all. Those reports are false and we are going to fight for all children to come home eventually.”

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Jenelle will be back in court at the end of the month.

Jenelle Evans shared her story on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. She was introduced to viewers on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, Jenelle found out she was pregnant with her oldest son, Jace. The relationship with her oldest son did not work out and her mother eventually gained custody of her son.

Teen Mom 2 followed Jenelle’s ups and downs over the years. Her relationship with Nathan Griffith and the birth of their son, Kaiser, was featured. That relationship ended as well. Kaiser is currently in the custody of his father.

Jenelle’s husband appeared alongside her on the reality show until he was fired in 2018. After that, production would not film when he was present, which made getting footage for Jenelle’s segments difficult. The mom-of-three would have to go elsewhere to film, including taking a trip to Florida to film with her former co-star Briana DeJesus. Jenelle was let go from the show after Season 9 and, according to a previous report from The Inquisitr, Jade Cline has been named as her replacement.