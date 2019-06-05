Miley Cyrus Slams Twitter User, Says She’s ‘#StillNotAskingForIt’ After Fan Groping

Miley Cyrus has been speaking out following an aggressive groping attack over the weekend. The SHE IS COMING singer made global headlines after attempts to make her way through a Barcelona, Spain, crowd saw the 26-year-old groped by a male fan. He touched the singer and kissed her neck. Footage of the incident posted to Twitter saw Miley attempting to wriggle free alongside being protected by her husband Liam Hemsworth and her security.

As The Guardian reported on June 5, Miley has taken to Twitter to open up about her assault. Alongside saying that she cannot be “grabbed,” Miley reposted fan criticism suggesting that she had asked for the attack.

“You wanted to be ‘sexy,’ what do you expect?” was the comment Miley chose to respond to.

“#stillnotaskingforit,” Miley wrote.

Miley’s tweet didn’t just have her defending herself from critics, as she also voiced her overall mentality.

“She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people. She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked. She CAN’T be grabbed without her consent. #DontF*ckWithMyFreedom.”

The final hashtag stems from the “Don’t f*ck with my freedom” lyric – it forms the hook from Miley’s “Mother’s Daughter” track on her SHE IS COMING album.

Miley released SHE IS COMING on May 31. While many of the tracks harness Cyrus’ trademark free-spirited and hippie vibes, promotion for the album has been sexual. Miley has taken to social media in a series of raunchy and sexualized images and videos – these included Miley posing with a banana in her mouth, wearing unzipped jeans, and flaunting fruit-smeared or sweat-drenched abs in tiny crop tops. The critical comment suggesting that Miley “wanted” to appear sexualized may pertain to this — or simply her sex appeal in general.

That said, a grown woman in the music industry using her sexuality to express herself is hardly a rarity. Artists known for their sexualized image include Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and iconic legends such as Britney Spears and Madonna. While reception to the above-mentioned stars has proven mixed over the years, the general public now seems to be on-board with accepting feminine expression and freedom of sexuality.

Miley’s defensive response to the slamming comment inches its way toward hashtag movements such as #MeToo. Elsewhere, Miley has joined in the social media movement of backing abortion – just yesterday, Miley posted a picture of herself licking a cake with “Abortion Is Healthcare” written across it. The picture — seen above — appeared to be Cyrus’ response to recent abortion laws passed in the U.S.

Clearly, Miley will tolerate neither assault nor comments suggesting she deserved it.