Zoe Kravitz Opens Up About Developing An Eating Disorder At 13-Years-Old

Growing up in California surrounded by fame wasn’t always easy for Zoe Kravitz, the daughter of actress Lisa Bonet and rock star Lenny Kravitz. The Big Little Lies star opened up in a new interview with British Vogue about not fitting in with her parents and peers, which ultimately led her to develop an eating disorder at 13-years-old.

“School was hard for me,” Kravitz, 30, said, according to Entertainment Tonight. “My peers were wealthy white kids — jocks and cheerleaders — and I felt super alienated. On the cusp of being a teenager you’re trying to figure out who you are, and when there is no reflection of you anywhere you look, you feel like a freak.”

At home, Kravitz felt the same pressure to fit in with her beautiful and famous parents. While she admitted that her eating disorder stemmed from “a lot of things,” one of the biggest factors was looking up to her “so beautiful and so tiny” mother.

At the same time, her father was constantly surrounded by supermodels — he dated Adriana Lima from 2001 to 2003 — which gave the impressionable, young Kravitz the idea that she should look like a supermodel as well.

Kravitz added that she felt “short” and “uncomfortable” in her skin.

The actress has been dealing with her disorder ever since. In 2015, she explained in an interview with Complex (via Perez Hilton) that she felt the pressure once more when she filmed The Road Within two years prior, in which she played an anorexic woman in her 20s.

“I was so thin that I wasn’t getting my period. And part of me didn’t want to gain the weight back, which was really scary,” she said.

Kravitz’s eating disorder quickly grew out of hand as she wanted to keep losing more and more weight for the film. Eventually, she became so thin that her rib cage was visible, her hormones were off-balance, and her immune system shut down. She became ill and developed thyroid issues.

In addition to struggling with her appearance as she grew older, Kravitz admitted that she also often wondered if the fact that her parents were so famous boosted her own acting career.

“I never knew if it was because of my audition or my last name,” she said of getting into acting school, according to Irish Examiner.

Today, Kravitz is doing much better. She has gained enough confidence in herself to know that she is hired for her own talent and that she is healthier than ever. Kravitz stars in Big Little Lies Season 2 this year.