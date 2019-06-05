Ivanka Trump Roasted For ‘En Route To The Hague’ Tweet

Donald Trump’s European trip is continuing Wednesday, as the president and his entourage heads to France and Ireland later on today.

The president’s adult children are all accompanying him on the trip, including his daughter, Ivanka. The White House advisor and National Security Advisor John Bolton, per The Inquisitr, were booed in London Tuesday as they exited 10 Downing Street.

After that happened, Fox News morning host Brian Kilmeade piped up to say at the time that the boos were not for the president’s daughter but rather for Bolton, because “he loves it” and is a “tough guy” on national security.

Ivanka wasn’t booed on Wednesday, but a social media post of hers drew a lot of jokes. The first daughter is headed to The Hague, in The Netherlands, where she will address the Global Entrepreneur Summit.

“En route to The Hague!,” Ivanka tweeted Wednesday, along with the flags of the United States and the Netherlands.

Because The Hague is known for something else — as the location of the International Criminal Court, where war crimes trials are often held — the jokes were rather obvious.

“He’s your dad, so ‘i was just following orders’ might work for you,” humorist Ben Schwartz tweeted.

“Sooner than I thought, but yay!,” activist Rachel Murphy Azzara tweeted.

“Wishing you all fair and fast trials and lengthy sentences,” journalist Glenn Craven said on Twitter.

Matt Negrin, a writer and producer for The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, even offered a poem on his Twitter feed:

“Roses are red Avoid cliches like the plague This person oversaw an Azerbaijan hotel project linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard [en route to The Hague.]”

Ivanka Pilloried for 'En Route to The Hague' Tweet: 'So You Waived Extradition?' https://t.co/mKzGfgWplL — Mediaite (@Mediaite) June 5, 2019

Ivanka Trump praised The Netherlands’ Queen Maxima in a statement, as quoted by the NL Times, stating that “thanks to our shared interests and the act that we are both committed to women’s economic independence, a great relationship arose. I admire her passion, courage and leaderships. And I appreciate our friendship.”

In January, per The New York Times, the Trump administration revoked the visa of Fatou Bensouda, a Gambian attorney who is acting as the International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor. At that time, he was investigating possible war crimes committed by U.S. soldiers during the war in Afghanistan.

“If you’re responsible for the proposed ICC investigation of US personnel in connection with the situation in Afghanistan, you should not assume that you will still have or get a visa, or that you will be permitted to enter the United States,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at the time, according to the BBC.