‘Jersey Shore’ Star Snooki Shares Sweet New Photos Of Newborn Angelo After He Keeps Her Up All Night

It has been almost one week since Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi of Jersey Shore fame gave birth to her third child, Angelo. The mom of three has understandably not been on social media too much, but on Tuesday, she took to Instagram to share some sweet new photos of her baby boy.

The reality show star shared a series of three photos of her baby boy and one video. In the video, Snooki is holding her son and asking him why he kept her awake during the early morning hours before telling him she loves him. With the photos, she included a caption explaining that he is her “5-day-old firecracker.”

“My 5 day old fire cracker. He was chugging and sh****** from 1-5am & woke up happy as a clam today. He’s living the dream. Get it Angelo.”

Snooki gave birth to her son on Thursday, May 30. According to Us Weekly, his full name is Angelo James LaValle and he weighed in at 7.5 pounds. Baby Angelo joins 4-year-old sister Giovanna and 6-year-old brother Lorenzo at home.

Prior to giving birth, Snooki would often show off her baby bump in bump-hugging maternity dresses from her very own Snooki shop. On Tuesday, though, she was rocking a new look and had no shame about sharing the photo to her social media.

In the full-length mirror selfie, the new mom looks incredibly comfortable in a pair of pants, a t-shirt, and a long black robe. She is also wearing slippers and has her long hair tied up in a top knot. She included the hashtag “hot mess” with the photo.

Just as Snooki was open with her pregnancy on social media, she was also candid about the birth of her son. She shared an intimate photo of her holding baby Angelo right after his birth to Instagram. In the photo, the Jersey Shore star embraced her son in her arms as she looked down at him lovingly moments after his birth. The raw emotion on her face shows just how happy she is to be holding her newborn son.

“So thankful that my mom got a shot of this beautiful moment. Pure love & happiness. #blessed#motherhood,” she captioned the sweet photo.

Snooki is known for appearing on the hit MTV show Jersey Shore. Most of the cast recently reunited for an all-new show Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The series has already aired two seasons and a third, which is reportedly in the works, will air later this year.