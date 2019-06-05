Meghan Markle Reportedly Planning To Leave U.K., Move Her Family To U.S. To Get Out Of Kate’s Shadow

'Meghan Markle is leaving Britain with her prince and baby ... and she wants to come to the USA,' says Rob Shuter.

Meghan Markle is reportedly planning to leave the United Kingdom with her husband, Prince Harry, and son Archie, and make her home in the United States, says Royal expert Rob Shuter. As The Express reports, she wants to do so in order to get out of the shadow of her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

Kate Middleton is married to the future King of England and is mother to the boy who will eventually be the man who reigns after William (that is, Prince George). She’s from a wealthy, aristocratic English family, and is generally well-loved and well-respected by the British people.

Meghan, on the other hand, is an American woman, raised in a solidly middle-class upbringing in L.A. Her husband, Harry will never be king unless a profoundly unexpected series of deaths and/or abdications takes place; neither will her son, Archie. While the British public seems to have, for the most part anyway, embraced her, she certainly has her haters (search the Twitter hashtag #Megxit to see the vitriol some Brits have for her). What’s more, Meghan’s “American” way of trying to get things done has reportedly rubbed the Palace the wrong way.

For these reasons, Meghan is planning on skipping town, says Shuter. She doesn’t want to leave Harry, however, and Shuter says that plans are in place for Meghan and the lads to move back to the States. He didn’t specify where she’s reportedly planning on making her home, but L.A. — where she was born and raised and where her mother, Doria Ragland, still lives — would make the most sense.

“Meghan knows if she stays in Britain, this will always mean living in their shadow. Meghan is not the type of girl who is happy coming in second place,” says Shuter.

This isn’t the first time that rumors have popped up that the couple was planning on leaving the U.K. Months ago, speculation ramped up that the couple was considering moving to Africa. That move would have made sense for Harry, as he’s spent quite a bit of time in Africa. What’s more, he could have continued his duties there as a Commonwealth Ambassador, settling down in one the continent’s countries that is still ceremonially allegiant to the Crown.

Meghan, says Shuter, is having none of that.

Prince Harry, for what it’s worth, has been to the U.S. before. He wasn’t here as a Royal ambassador — as The Telegraph reported at the time, he advocated on behalf of charities he supports, amid other duties. He also visited as a child when Princess Diana brought him and his brother to Walt Disney World in Florida.