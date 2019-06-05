‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Releases Season 3 Spoiler Images One Day Ahead Of Hulu Premiere

The hotly anticipated third season of the Hulu original The Handmaid’s Tale is set to premiere on June 5 exclusively on the streaming service. To prepare for the premiere, Hulu released several photos from the first three episodes of the season, reported The Daily Mail.

While most of the photos feature main character June Osborne (played by actress Elisabeth Moss), other photos include Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes), Joseph Lawrence (Bradley Whitford), and Moira (Samira Wiley).

In addition to the return of many of the familiar faces from previous seasons of the hit show, the third season will feature several new characters that have yet to be revealed in the photos. However, they will include Commander Winslow (played by Law & Order: Special Victims Unit‘s Christopher Meloni) and his wife, played by Elisabeth Reaser from the Twilight Saga.

In a description of the two new featured characters, Commander Winslow is “a powerful and magnetic Commander who hosts the Waterfords on an important trip” while his wife “becomes a friend and inspiration to Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski).”

Also appearing again in the third season will be Alexis Bledel as Emily, Madeline Brewer as Janine, Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia, O-T Fagbenle as Luke, and Max Minghella as Nick Blaine.

The official description of the third season reveals that it will feature “Startling reunions, betrayals, and a journey to the terrifying heart of Gilead” while June will “force all characters to take a stand guided by one defiant prayer: ‘Blessed be the fight.'”

Based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel, the series explores a future United States society ruled under the misogynistic theocracy Gilead where all women are punished and fertile women live their lives in sexual slavery.

While the first two seasons of the series depicted an endless string of suffering, the third season is meant to change directions and focus more on revolution from within the oppressive society, according to a review posted to The Verge.

The writers, in particular Bruce Miller, who serves as the series’ showrunner and an executive producer, allegedly wanted to shift the story from its depressing focus to a more positive and empowering narrative where instead of trying to escape the misery, the characters attempt to change it.

So far, The Handmaid’s Tale, has taken the world by storm, earning many prestigious awards, including the first series from a streaming service to win Outstanding Drama Series at the Emmy Awards, and fans are eager to see how the show continues to propel forward in its newest season.

Season three of the 11-time Emmy Award-winning drama series debuts Wednesday, June 5 at 12:01 AM and new episodes will be released every Wednesday thereafter.