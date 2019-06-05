Daily Dose Of ‘General Hospital’: Morgan’s Grave Revisited, Joss, Kim & Drew Still Grieving Oscar

It's hard to say goodbye.

It was a somber day on Tuesday’s General Hospital as loved ones were fondly remembered. Life has gone on for some. However, one death is still fresh on everyone’s minds, and it seems that time has stopped in the hearts of others. Another death has been avoided, which is good, because there have been so many lately on the ABC soap.

Oscar’s untimely death hit his loved ones hard. Kim and Drew are currently on a mission to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro to spread their son’s ashes, but they haven’t quite made the climb yet. On Tuesday’s show, Kim was having a hard with saying goodbye to Oscar. He was her only child, and now she feels alone and doesn’t know what to do without him — she sobbed in Drew’s arms. Soap Central indicates that Kim and Drew will do their best to move forward from this tragedy, but it will prove to be even more difficult for his mother.

Josslyn is also grieving Oscar, and she is trying her best to move forward as well. She has her family, and Cameron, around to help her with that. Sonny and Carly told Joss that life will go on, and eventually, time heals all wounds. Joss also got to feel the baby move for the first time. She told Cam that she didn’t want to be okay like Oscar wanted her to be because it would be like losing him all over again.

The teens caught some fireflies and made a wish before letting them go. General Hospital viewers are pretty certain what Cameron wished for. You could tell by the look on his face as that he was looking towards a possible future with her.

Kim thought she was ready for this, West Coast. But Oscar's death is hitting hard, now that she and Drew are in Kilimanjaro's shadow.

Tune into a brand-new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @TamaraBraun pic.twitter.com/WjngDfKQJu — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) June 4, 2019

Speaking of fireflies, Morgan apparently loved them. He also loved lilacs, so Carly and Sonny brought them to put on his grave. They spoke to Morgan about the new baby and asked him to befriend Oscar in the great unknown. It’s fitting that Sonny and Carly would still be reminiscing about their child, but Carly takes it to a whole new level.

While Oscar and Morgan were being remembered, at least one life was saved in Port Charles. Jordan is finally getting her kidney, and just in the nick of time, it seems, as she was in the process of saying her goodbyes. At the last minute, TJ came in to say that Ryan Chamberlain agreed to the transplant.

Aunt Stella came through, as The Inquisitr had previously detailed. She somehow talked Ryan into donating his kidney to Jordan and saving her life. It was a victory scored for the Ashford family.

How will Jordan feel knowing that she has a serial killer’s organ in her? Will Ryan continuously taunt her about it? Will more be added to Morgan’s growing list of favorite things? Keep watching General Hospital to find out.