Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards Flaunts Insane Bikini Body In A Tiny Two-Piece On A Yacht

The girl band star had her toned body on display in a skimpy string bikini.

Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards is showing off her insane body in a tiny yellow string bikini while soaking up the sun on a luxury yacht. The stunning girl band star, who was famously engaged to former One Direction singer Zayn Malik before their split in 2015, was spotted soaking up the sun in Madrid, Spain, where she enjoyed the Spanish sunshine in her skimpy swimwear.

Per The Daily Mail, the gorgeous “Shout Out To My Ex” singer took to Instagram Stories this week to share several videos of herself and two girlfriends rocking their bikinis as they hit the water. In one clip, they shot up peace signs as their hair flew in the wind with the ocean behind them.

Edwards — who boasts almost 9 million followers on Instagram — was proudly revealing all her hard work in the gym in her bright yellow two-piece bikini, which included high-waisted string bottoms. The singer flaunted her toned middle as her long blonde hair flowed down while she shielded her eyes from the intense sun with a pair of dark sunglasses.

The star was actually spending some time in the Spanish capital to support her boyfriend, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The athlete is a professional soccer player for Liverpool who played against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League Final on June 1.

Perrie was spotted at the match on Saturday night and was photographed with her man as he received the trophy.

But there’s no doubting that a whole lot of hard work goes into the Little Mix star’s bikini body.

In a 2018 interview with Glamour UK, Perrie revealed that she always tries to get her vitamins in. She also credited juices for her healthy and fit physique.

“I swear by vitamins – especially Vitamin C – and I’m always lacking in vitamin D because I never get any sunlight because I’m always locked away – studio life – but I always feel vitamins are really important,” Edwards told the outlet during an interview with her bandmates, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jesy Nelson.

“I love juices, too. My boyfriend is really healthy and he likes those bitty juice full of vegetables but I can’t!” she then continued, referring to Alex and his fitness routine as an athlete.

“If it doesn’t taste nice, I can’t do it. It has to be flavorsome, so carrots, apples, ginger and a bit of celery.”

Perrie also shared that she’s a big fan of meditation, particularly to calm her down after getting in a workout on stage.

“I meditated a lot on tour because when we get off stage, we’re really full of adrenaline it’s impossible to sleep so I downloaded an app,” Edwards said.