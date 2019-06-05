Ellen DeGeneres’ Stepsister Slams Her Claims That Stepfather Sexually Abused Her, Calls Allegation ‘Pathetic’

While speaking as a guest on Netflix’s My Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres opened up about the alleged sexual abuse she suffered as a teenager at the hands of her stepfather, reported The Daily Mail.

The 61-year-old actress described how her stepfather, Roy Grussendorf, groped her breasts under the guise that he was performing a breast cancer check. Ellen’s mother, Elizabeth “Betty” James, is a breast cancer survivor.

“He told me when she was out of town that he’d felt a lump in her breast and needed to feel my breasts because he didn’t want to upset her, but he needed to feel mine.”

Ellen added that her stepfather convinced her that he needed to feel her breasts and that the incident happened on more than one occasion.

Grussendorf, who was a salesman and died in 1997, left behind biological daughter Rori Rhodes, who is nine years older than the Finding Dory star. In an interview with DailyMailTV, Rhodes responded to Ellen’s claims, calling them “pathetic” and “selfishly motivated,” adding that Ellen was not able to prove anything.

Sending love to #EllenDeGeneres tonight. ???????????? Ellen DeGeneres opens up about being sexually assaulted by her stepfather as a teenager https://t.co/azqFIgB6oo — ☕️ Luna ☕️ (@Lunalore) May 29, 2019

“I don’t know if it’s true. I don’t know if Daddy did that. But it’s like, really? It’s so sad that she’s doing that. It’s pathetic. The man has been dead forever. Why do they all think they have to bring up something horrible from their childhood? She can’t prove that, my dad’s not alive to prove it, and it’s just not necessary.”

The host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show‘s step-sibling continued bashing her claims, telling the television program that Ellen is selfish and that no one should trust anything she says.

Loading...

“But the bottom line is I wouldn’t trust anything Ellen would say, ever,” she continued. “It’s always been about Ellen. She doesn’t care about anybody else, it’s all about what she needs to do.”

Rhodes finished by saying that she would bet a lot of money that her father hadn’t harmed Ellen in any way.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ellen’s mother was supportive of her daughter after she spoke out about her experiences as a teenager and expressed her regret at not having been there for Ellen at the time.

Betty added that she wished she had done things differently when her daughter first came to her with the abuse allegations, saying that she wished she “had the capacity to listen to her when she told me what happened.”