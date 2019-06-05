Jennifer Lawrence Sizzles On The Red Carpet In Black Cleavage-Plunging Dress At Premiere Of New ‘X-Men’ Film

Actress Jennifer Lawrence attended the premiere for the latest film in the X-Men franchise, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, on Tuesday evening, reported The Daily Mail. The actress, who plays Mystique in the franchise, joined her fellow co-stars at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre, where she made sure all eyes were on her as she graced the red carpet in a jaw-dropping outfit.

The newly-engaged actress dressed to impress in a floor-length black gown with a deep, plunging neckline that teased her cleavage and ended at a thin, black leather belt around her waist. Lawrence wore her blonde, wavy hair in a loose up-do that left her tousled locks stylishly framing her face.

The Silver Linings Playbook actress finished the look with a large, diamond pendant hanging from her neck and a simple matching bracelet. Her tasteful makeup included bronze, sparkly eye shadow, thick black-lined eyes, black mascara, rosy foundation, and pink lips.

The 28-year-old’s engagement ring was clearly visible on her left hand and during an interview on the red carpet, the actress opened up about her decision to marry 34-year-old art director Cooke Maroney, gushing about how amazing he was and how excited she felt.

“Well, he’s just the best person I’ve ever met in my whole life. It was a very, very easy decision.”

Actress #JenniferLawrence wears a @Dior gown from the French fashion house's Cruise 2020 collection to the #XMenDarkPhoenix premiere in LA https://t.co/jjLfb5oZsO pic.twitter.com/fIXLZlAkXy — Yahoo Style UK (@YahooStyleUK) June 5, 2019

The couple began dating in 2018, but in keeping a low profile, weren’t spotted officially together until June of the same year. In February of 2019, Lawrence was spotted wearing a diamond ring, right before the couple confirmed their engagement later that month.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight‘s Nischelle Turner, the actress also talked about how the latest X-Men film in the franchise is likely to be her last.

Lawrence began starring as the full-bodied blue character Mystique in 2011’s X-Men: First Class, and expressed that it is very difficult to spend the amount of time necessary in the makeup chair to achieve Mystique’s appearance.

“If you watch the series of the movies, you’ll see there’s like, writing around my blue. The first movie I ended like, ‘Mutant and proud!’ And then the second movie, I was like, ‘I changed my mind.’ It’s tough. It’s a long time in the makeup chair.”

The actress added that she has no desire to star in roles that require her to spend time getting her face completely made up.