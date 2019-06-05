Princess Eugenie Officially Changes Royal Title 8 Months After Marriage To Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie has officially changed her royal title eight months after her marriage to Jack Brooksbank.

The Daily Express reported that the official recordkeeper of the engagements undertaken by the members of the royal family, The Court Circular, now refers to the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson as Princess Eugenie, Mrs. Jack Brooksbank.

While taking a husband’s surname is commonplace for commoners, for a royal — particularly when they marry someone outside of British aristocracy — they usually keep their title and don’t change it. For Princess Eugenie to take her husband’s last name in an official capacity is a big move forward for the family, another step towards modernizing the somewhat stale institution.

People Magazine reported that the name change is brand new. Just this past April, during the Maundy Services at St. George’s Chapel, it seems Eugenie had yet to change her official title. She was also called Princess Eugenie of York in March, during a visit to the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital.

The Maundy services are a royal tradition that is held the Thursday before Easter Sunday. The queen bestows the gift of Maundy money to one man and one woman for every year the monarch has been alive. Each person is given two small leather purses, one red and one white.

In the purses were a £5 piece — commemorating the 200th anniversary of the birth of Queen Victoria — and a 50p coin portraying Sherlock Holmes, per People. Princess Eugenie represented the royal family alongside her grandmother for the event.

While Queen Elizabeth usually bestows new titles to married couples on their wedding day, Princess Eugenie did not receive a title change when she and Brooksbank tied the knot. Her cousins, Prince Harry and Prince William, were given the titles of Duke of Sussex and Duke of Cambridge respectively, and their wives were subsequently given the titles of Duchess.

Jack Brooksbank did not receive a title upon his marriage to Eugenie.

The princess is active on Instagram, using it as a tool to keep her followers updated on her life and the lives of her extended family, which includes Brooksbank, sister Beatrice, mother Sarah Ferguson, and father Prince Andrew. Beatrice’s official title is Princess Beatrice of York, as her father, Prince Andrew, is the Duke of York.

Although Ferguson and Prince Andrew divorced in 1996, they have remained united as parents as they raised their daughters together. Eugenie and her sister Beatrice lovingly call their father, “Papa.”

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, on October 12, 2018.