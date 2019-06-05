Carrie Underwood’s 4-Year-Old Son Makes Adorable Rare Appearance In New Music Video

Little Isaiah is chasing his mom around in the sweetest sneak peek.

Carrie Underwood’s 4-year-old son Isaiah is making a rare appearance in her new music video. Little Isaiah – who the country star shares with her husband of eight years, Mike Fisher – has a starring role in his mom’s new music video for her summery new single “Southbound” where he could be seen chasing her around with a water pistol.

Underwood, who The Inquisitr reported recently showed off her amazing post-baby body in a bikini, gave her 8.7 million followers a very special sneak peek at the brand new video on across her social media accounts on June 4 while teasing that the full-length clip will officially be dropping this Saturday (June 8).

The video was made up of sweet family videos featuring Carrie, Mike, and Isaiah alongside several of their family and friends as they all enjoyed a fun-filled day in the sunshine. The adorable 4-year-old could be seen running around after his famous mom on the grass with a large water gun in his hand and his water wings on as he gave Underwood a pretty good soaking.

The sunny clips were interspersed with footage of the country star performing her latest single on her ‘Cry Pretty 360 Tour,’ which is currently playing around the U.S. and Canada with shows scheduled in the U.K. – including an appearance at the famous Glastonbury festival – later this month and into July.

Fans of the stunning American Idol Season 4 winner were clearly loving getting a sneak peek at her 4-year-old son (Carrie and Mike are also parents to 4-month-old son Jacob, who was born on January 21).

Many took to social media to gush over seeing the little guy having some family fun in the sun, as the couple have previously spoken out about not wanting to show too much of their children on social media for privacy reasons.

The sneak peek at the new video comes shortly after Underwood admitted that she actually wasn’t sure at first that she could get away with singing “Southbound”, which is about drinking and partying in the South.

As The Inquisitr first reported back in April, Carrie spoke out about co-writing the song (which is featured on her latest album, Cry Pretty) and how she had to change up some of the lyrics to make it feel more her.

“You wouldn’t think it would be any different, but for some reason, I feel like a guy could get away with saying this line that we just threw out there, but I can’t for some reason,” she said, per Pop Culture, adding that she found the writing process to be a little “strange.”

Though little Jacob wasn’t spotted in the sneak peek for the new music video, The Inquisitr shared last month that Mike recently treated his followers to a hilarious photo of their second son on social media as he turned 4-months-old.