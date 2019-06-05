Watch Bangladesh Vs. New Zealand Cricket Live Stream: 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Match 9, Start Time, Preview

Two teams that opened their 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup campaigns with victories face each other when surprising Bangladesh take on 2015 runners-up New Zealand.

The last time New Zealand faced Bangladesh, cricket was overwhelmed by a national tragedy that almost claimed the Tigers players. A mass shooting by a white supremacist at two Christchurch mosques claimed 51 lives and narrowly missed the Bangladesh players who were arriving for Friday prayers just as the shooting was taking place. But the team’s coach now says that the horrifying incident has brought the players closer together, according to News18.com. Now with a surprisingly definitive win over South Africa already recorded, the Tigers face the Black Caps again — with New Zealand also having won their first match, against Sri Lanka — in a crucial early-stage Cricket World Cup match that will live stream from London.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Bangladesh vs. New Zealand 2019 Cricket World Cup ninth ODI match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The first ball is scheduled to be bowled at 1:30 p.m. British Summer Time on Wednesday, June 5, at the 25,500-capacity Kia Oval, in Kennington, London, England.

The match will also get started at 6:30 p.m. Bangladesh Standard Time and 6 p.m. India Standard Time. Fans in New Zealand, however, can log in to the live stream starting at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, June 6.

In the United States, cricket fans will need to set their alarm clocks to catch the ninth World Cup match — the second for both Bangladesh and New Zealand — with a start time of 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday, 5:30 a.m. Pacific.

Prior to the tragedy which cut their tour short, Bangladesh had suffered a three-match whitewash in an ODI series to New Zealand — and in four World Cup matches, the Tigers have never defeated New Zealand, according to CricBuzz.

As if heading into the New Zealand match having won five of their last six ODI matches was not remarkable enough for Bangladesh, but in their opener they defeated South Africa by 21 runs even though, as The Dhaka Tribune reported, three of their key senior players, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, and Mehedi Hasan Miraz, fasted through the game in honor of the month-long Muslim holiday of Ramadan. Clerical authorities often give professional athletes a choice of whether to fast on days that they compete, but the three Bangladesh players went ahead with their fast anyway.

Here are the expected teams for Wednesday’s Bangladesh vs. New Zealand Cricket World Cup match.

Bangladesh: 1 Tamim Iqbal, 2 Soumya Sarkar, 3 Shakib Al Hasan, 4 Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), 5 Mohammad Mithun, 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Mosaddek Hossain, 8 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 9 Mohammad Saifuddin, 10 Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), 11 Mustafizur Rahman.

New Zealand: 1 Martin Guptill, 2 Colin Munro, 3 Kane Williamson (captain), 4 Ross Taylor, 5 Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), 6 James Neesham, 7 Colin de Grandhomme, 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Matt Henry, 10 Lockie Ferguson, 11 Trent Boult.

Left-arm pacer Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman appears to be hitting his top form at exactly the right time. Dianne Manson / Getty Images

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go will carry the live stream of Bangladesh vs. New Zealand. In Bangladesh, Gazi TV has the game, while in New Zealand, Sky Go New Zealand will live stream the Cup match. For fans inside India, HotStar has the live streaming rights to all Cricket World Cup matches.

In Australia, Foxtel Sport has the live stream of the World Cup Match 9. Fans in the United States can watch a live stream of the Bangladesh vs. New Zealand 2019 World Cup day-night ODI by signing up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the Wednesday ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup match.