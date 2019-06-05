Carrie Underwood Shows Off Post-Baby Weight Loss In Little Black Dress

Carrie Underwood is showing off her incredible post-baby body and weight loss on social media.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Carrie Underwood took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself wearing a gorgeous black dress, which showcased her weight loss following the birth of her second child back in January.

In the photograph, the country music singer is seen standing on stage at the Grand Ole Opry, where Carrie rocks a black mini dress with a puffy skirt. The dress flaunts Underwood’s toned arms and legs. The singer’s flat tummy and tiny waist are also on full display as she completes her look with a pair of strappy black heels.

Carrie has her long, blonde hair parted to the side and styled in soft curls which fall over her shoulder. She holds a microphone in her hand as she performs on stage at the legendary venue.

Underwood also dons a full face of makeup in the snapshot, which includes a shimmering glow on her face, darkened eyebrows, and dramatic lashes and eyeliner.

Carrie’s band setup can be seen behind her, and in the caption of the photo, she gushes about what a wonderful experience it is for her to play at the Opry in her home state of Tennessee.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Carrie Underwood recently flaunted her post-baby weight loss in a skimpy bikini on social media.

The singer’s husband, Mike Fisher, loved the photo and added heart-eyed emojis to the comment section to show his appreciation.

Recently, Underwood revealed that she and her husband like to work out together and even take their exercise routine on the road when Carrie is out on tour.

The couple uses a “mobile gym” to get their work outs in on the road, which Underwood says gives her the most consistent work outs due to being away from the responsibilities of her home life.

“I get super excited when we go on tour because I feel like that’s my most consistent workouts. My life is so crazy — but when I’m at home, it’s crazy with groceries and cleaning the house and I have to take this dog to the vet and go pick up my kid from here and do this. The road is kind of different in that I don’t have a house to clean, I don’t have as much laundry to do,” Carrie recently revealed to E! News.

