Watch Portugal Vs. Switzerland Live Stream: UEFA Nations League Semifinal, Start Time, Preview, Watch Online

European champions Portugal are favored to win their second UEFA tournament back-to-back as they take on Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League inaugural semifinal.

2016 European Champions Portugal stand two wins away from winning a second Europe-wide championship in a row, when they take on Switzerland in the first semifinal of the UEFA Nations League, and five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo will be back in his national team’s lineup for the first time in 11 months, according to UEFA.com. Ronaldo was last seen playing for Portugal as the team went out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup at the Round of 16 last June 30. And while Portugal, playing on their home turf, will likely be favored to capture the inaugural UEFA Nations League, they must first take on an insurgent Switzerland team that staged a stunning, 5-2 comeback over Belgium to advance out of the Nations League group stage in a match that will live stream from Porto.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Portugal vs. Switzerland UEFA Nations League first semifinal, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. Western European Time at the 50,000-seat Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal, on Wednesday, June 5. In Switzerland, the live stream begins at 8:45 p.m. Central European Time.

In the United Kingdom, the game gets underway at 7:45 p.m. British Summer Time on Wednesday. In the United States, kickoff is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 11:45 a.m. Pacific. In India, the live stream gets going at 12:15 a.m. on Thursday morning, June 6.

The winner of the first semifinal will take on the winner of Thursday’s England-Netherlands clash for the Nations League crown. But the new competition, while surprisingly well received when it debuted late last year, has now run into controversy, mainly due to scheduling, as AS.com reported. The UEFA Nations League semifinals happen just days after the UEFA Champions League Final and Europa League final, and just a few weeks after the conclusion of domestic competitions across Europe.

The two countries have squared off 22 times, going back to 1938, per 11v11. While the Swiss hold a historical edge with 10 wins to just seven for Portugal with five draws, when they met most recently, in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, Portugal came away with a 2-0 victory.

Cristiano Ronaldo plays for Portugal for the first time since the 2018 World Cup. Francois Nel / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Portugal vs. Switzerland UEFA Nations League first semifinal, log in to WatchESPN, the online-streaming service offered by the sports broadcasting giant ESPN. WatchESPN is free of charge to anyone with login credentials from a cable or satellite TV service provider and is available through the ESPN and WatchESPN apps for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

Another way to watch the Portugal vs. Switzerland Nations League semifinal is to access the streaming video provided by Univision Now, or by downloading the Univision app. Univision also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the match live on their TV sets.

To view the live stream for free without the need for a cable or satellite subscription, fans can sign up for a free trial of a live TV streaming package such as Sling TV, or Fubo TV. Both of those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but also offer seven-day free trial periods, allowing fans to watch the Portugal-Switzerland game at no charge.

In Portugal, RTP Play will carry the live stream, while in Switzerland, DAZN Europe streams the game, as does RTS Sport.

Within the United Kingdom and Ireland, the match will be live streamed by Sky Go Extra, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the U.K. and Ireland will need a Sky Sports subscription.

For fans in India, Sony Liv will stream the Nations League German-Dutch showdown. And throughout many countries in Africa, South African sports network Super Sport will carry a live stream of the crucial match.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that carry a live stream of the Portugal vs. Switzerland UEFA Nations League semifinal, see LiveSoccerTV.com.