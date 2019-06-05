Sofia Richie Flaunts Booty & Abs While Looking Sexy In L.A.

Sofia Richie was spotted running errands in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The model flaunted her toned body as paparazzi snapped photos of her.

According to The Daily Mail, Sofia Richie was spotted rocking a skimpy little outfit as she ran around L.A. looking comfortable and casual sans her boyfriend, Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Scott Disick.

Sofia, who is the daughter of music icon Lionel Richie, was seen sporting a pair of skin-tight black leggings, which hugged her figure while showing off her lean legs as well as her curvy backside.

Richie also wore a long-sleeved, olive green crop top, which put her insane abs and flat tummy on full display.

The model had her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and pulled back into a sleek bun at the base of her head. Sofia left pieces of her bangs hang down to frame her famous face and sported a natural makeup look for the outing.

Sofia’s glam look included a bronzed glow, pink blush, and nude lips. She accessorized her outfit with some black and gray sneakers and a pair of dark, oversized sunglasses. She also had a black leather handbag with diamond stitching, which she slung over her shoulder.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia Richie recently threw her boyfriend, Scott Disick, a party in honor of his 36th birthday.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Scott was thrilled to see his friends and family at the bash and that he felt like he got the best gift in the world because Sofia was co-mingling at the party with his baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian, whom he shares three children with.

“Having Sofia and Kourtney together celebrating him and getting along was the best gift Scott could have asked for. He’s so happy that there’s no drama between Sofia and Kourtney. He has put in a lot of effort to get everyone to this good place, and now it’s to the point where everyone is on board and it just feels natural to everyone,” an insider told the outlet.

“It was definitely a bit awkward when [Sofia and Scott] first started dating, but Sofia and Kourtney have come such a long way, and any feelings of being uncomfortable around each other with Scott have completely dissipated,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie’s life and relationship with Scott Disick by following the model on Instagram.