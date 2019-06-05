Jenelle Evans Says Her Relationship With Her Mom Is ‘Destroyed’ Amid Custody Battle

Jenelle Evans and her mother, Barbara Evans, have been through a lot of ups and downs over the past decade, but things seem to be at an all-time low between the mother and daughter.

According to Us Weekly, Jenelle is currently fighting Barbara for custody of her youngest child, daughter Ensley, who was removed by CPS last month following an incident where Evans’ husband, David Eason, allegedly killed the family dog Nugget in a fit of rage.

Jenelle and David have been in and out of court trying to regain custody of Ensley, as well as Evans’ middle child, Kaiser, who is currently in the care of his father Nathan Griffith and Nathan’s mother.

After Tuesday’s court hearing, Jenelle and Barbara were spotted arguing outside of the courthouse as the former Teen Mom 2 star was saying goodbye to little Ensley. TMZ was there for the altercation, which Barbara claimed was all a show for the cameras.

“I do feel like my relationship with my mom is destroyed at this point. This isn’t a way a mother should be treating her daughter. She fights so hard for my sister and my brother when they are the ones with major issues, not me,” Jenelle told Us after her fight with Barbara.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle Evans will stop at nothing to regain custody of her two youngest children, Kaiser and Ensley.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Evans loves her children more than anything, and plans to have them home as soon has possible.

“Whatever anyone might think of Jenelle those kids mean everything to her, they’re her world and she’s fighting like hell to get this overturned, she won’t stop until she gets her kids back. Jenelle and David are very united on wanting that,” the insider stated.

The source adds that despite Jenelle’s closest friends and family members voicing their concerns about David, the reality star is showing no signs of pulling away from her husband and has actually gotten close to David because they’ve been working together to regain custody of their kids.

The insider also claims that everyone blaming and shaming David for losing custody has led to Jenelle becoming more isolated and becoming heavily dependent on her husband.

Fans can see more of Jenelle Evans’ family by watching the current season of Teen Mom 2, or follow the reality star on Instagram to see her statements about the custody battle.