Braless Frida Aasen Exposes Her Chest In A Sheer White Mini Dress On Instagram

Frida Aasen shared her outfit for the CFDA Fashion Awards, and it was both revealing and chic. In one update, she was seen facing the camera while posing outdoors in front of a gray wall. Her outfit was eye-catching, as it was a skintight mini dress with a turtleneck neckline. It was a sheer white dress, with large plaid stripes throughout. Frida opted to go braless, which meant that she left little to the imagination. Her look was completed by her sleek hair and makeup. She slicked back her hair in a middle part with a low ponytail, while rocking glamorous purple eyeshadow and deep pink lipstick. Her drop earrings were also eye-catching, featuring abstract silver shapes. Since the photo was posted ten hours ago, her fans have stopped by to like it over 13,900 times.

And that’s not all, as Aasen also shared a photo of her getting ready too. There were two photos in the series, one which showed the model in soft, yellow light while another was taken with fluorescent light. Thanks to the lighting, the two photos had very different vibes, although the model posed in the exact same hair and makeup for both photos. Frida was seen in the same makeup as she was spotted wearing at the CFDA Fashion Awards, except it was still a work in progress. Her eyeliner was not done, her blush was lighter and she only wore glossy lipstick. Plus, she was spotted with several extra large clips along her hairline that kept her hair in place while she got ready.

In other news, Frida opened up previously to Inoubliable Model Army about her background and how she was discovered.

“I’m from Kristiansand, located in the southern part of Norway. Kristiansand is not as big as the cities I get to visit all around the world, but I still love it. It’s located by the sea and in the summer it is very beautiful. Nearly all my friends and family live there, so when I’m travelling, they are what I miss the most.”

Loading...

“I was discovered at age 14, by a scout and agent named Donna Ioannou. I was shopping for Christmas presents with my sister when Donna came up to me and asked if I wanted to become a model,” explained Aasen, who went on to reveal that she hadn’t thought at the time that she could be a model. Obviously, the agent knew what they were doing, as Aasen has enjoyed a successful modeling career.