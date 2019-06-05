Watch India Vs. South Africa Cricket Live Stream: 2019 Cricket World Cup, Start Time, Preview, Watch Online

India open their quest for a third Cricket World Cup title against a struggling South Africa that has already lost their first two games.

With all nine other entrants in the 2019 Cricket World Cup already with at least one game under their belts, the second-ranked one-day international team in the world, India, finally get their Cup competition underway, as they look for the third trophy in their history. But they face a South Africa team that has already played twice and lost both games, and so will be desperate for a victory simply to keep their Cup dreams alive. Though South Africa made it to the semifinals of the 2015 Cup tournament, as CricBuzz recounts, they fell to India in their group stage meeting in what was India’s first and only World Cup victory over the Proteas in four meetings. India will look to make it two in a row in the game that will live stream from Southampton.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the India vs. South Africa 2019 Cricket World Cup eighth ODI match of the 45 group stage matches to be played, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled to be bowled at 10:30 a.m. British Summer Time on Wednesday, June 5, at the 15,000-capacity Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium, also known as the Ageas Bowl, in West End, Hampshire, England. In India, the start time will be 3 p.m. India Standard Time.

In South Africa, the live stream begins at 11:30 a.m. South Africa Standard Time. In the United States, cricket fans will definitely need to set their alarm clocks to catch the World Cup match between India and South Africa, with a start time of 5:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday, 2:30 a.m. Pacific.

South Africa received some bad news and some good news on the injury front, when fast bowling icon Dale Steyn was ruled out not only of the match — after also missing his team’s first two games — but out of the whole World Cup, according to CricBuzz. At the same time, opening batsman Hashim Amla, who was forced to sit out in a loss to Bangladesh with a mild concussion, has been cleared to return for Wednesday’s match — the Proteas third in six days.

India, on the other hand, come into the game well-rested, spending the first week of competition touring London, playing a team paintball match, and getting ready to finally make their 2019 World Cup debut, according to CricInfo. The game will mark the first time as captain India’s Virat Kohli has led his team in a World Cup.

Here are the expected teams for Wednesday’s India vs. South Africa Cricket World Cup match.

South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), 2 Hashim Amla, 3 Faf du Plessis (captain), 4 Rassie van der Dussen, 5 Aiden Markram, 6 David Miller, 7 JP Duminy, 8 Andile Phehlukwayo, 9 Chris Morris, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Imran Tahir.

India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Virat Kohli (captain), 4 KL Rahul, 5 MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), 6 Kedar Jadhav, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Ravindra Jadeja/Yuzvendra Chahal, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Mohammed Shami, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Jasprit Bumrah.

India’s Virat Kohli captains his first Cricket World Cup game on Wednesday. Jordan Mansfield / Getty Images

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go will carry the live stream of India vs. South Africa, while in South Africa, Super Sport has the game. In India, HotStar has the live streaming rights to all ICC Cricket World Cup matches.

In Australia, FoxTel Sport has the live stream of the Cricket World Cup.

For fans in the United States, to watch a live stream of the India vs. South Africa 2019 World Cup 50-overs game, one option is to sign up for a seven-day free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the Thursday Cricket World Cup warm-up match. Another option is Hotstar US which will stream all World Cup cricket matches.