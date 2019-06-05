President Trump Accused Of Falling Asleep During Queen Elizabeth’s Speech

A video of President Trump seemingly nodding off while Queen Elizabeth speaks has gone viral on Twitter.

On Monday, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump headed off to England for a visit with the royal family. The couple got to enjoy an elaborate state dinner accompanied by none other than Queen Elizabeth herself, in addition to Prince Charles and the new dad, Prince Harry. Even Kate Middleton was in attendance, adorned in a fancy tiara. For the most part, things seemed to go off without a hitch. However, one particular moment from the evening has been making its rounds on social media. While Queen Elizabeth is in the midst of giving her state address, it appears in some video footage that President Trump starts to nod off, according to Cosmopolitan.

In the brief video clip that is being spread throughout Twitter, President Trump seems to close his eyes as Queen Elizabeth begins her speech. For more than a few minutes, he doesn’t look up, all the while the Queen continues onward in her speech. At one point, Trump seems to almost startle awake, opening his eyes widely. While the president has yet to publicly comment on the video through Twitter or any other media outlet, social media users are certainly getting a kick out of it. Some have joked that he should have had more coffee prior to the important event, while others have compared him to one of the Seven Dwarfs.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles during a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London. @realDonaldTrump #TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/droIQpJ1qU — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) June 3, 2019

“So now he’s Grumpy, Dopey and Sleepy,” one Twitter user wrote in a post that included the video clip.

Meanwhile, Trump has already taken to Twitter to inform the nation that the trip to the U.K. is going quite successfully. He spoke highly of the royal family and emphasized that there may even be a trade deal on the horizon. What exactly that trade deal is hasn’t yet been revealed.

Loading...

“London part of trip is going really well. The Queen and the entire Royal family have been fantastic. The relationship with the United Kingdom is very strong. Tremendous crowds of well wishers and people that love our Country. Haven’t seen any protests yet, but I’m sure the fake news will be working hard to find them. Great love all around. Also, big Trade Deal is possible once U.K. gets rid of the shackles. Already starting to talk!”

As is tradition during trips such as these, President Trump provided Queen Elizabeth with a gift when he arrived in England, according to Fox News. This time the present was a silver and silk poppy brooch from Tiffany & Co.