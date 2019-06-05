Bella Hadid Goes Braless Under Unbuttoned Shirt & High Cut Shorts

Model Bella Hadid is one of the most sought-after models in the industry, so it’s no surprise that she was chosen for a Vogue Spain photoshoot. And while the model has shared some of the images from the shoot along with the magazine cover, the photographer also took the time to post some of the outtakes. And in one of the newest updates, Bella was spotted in a laid back yet chic outfit that had her fans talking. The backdrop of the shot was also notable, as she appeared to be outdoors by rocky hills. She posed in front of a classic blue car, going braless under an 80’s inspired denim shirt. She left the shirt unbuttoned and wore a simple necklace underneath. Bella also placed her hands in her pockets. The bottoms were much less conventional than the top, as it was a high-waisted brief-style pair of shorts. The white bottoms popped, thanks to the silver diamond pattern.

In addition, Bella shared a series of six photos with her fans, which chronicled her and her friend’s quest to find allergy relief. The first three pictures of the series showed Bella from behind as she appeared to jog lightly along a busy road in the city. She wore a matching gray outfit, which included a long-sleeved crop jacket and skirt. The model also wore white socks with sneakers and sported her hair in a messy bun. While the first photo showed Hadid from far away, the photographer got closer to her with every shot. Bella was spotted laughing in a couple of the shots, sporting black-rimmed glasses.

In other news, Hadid previously spoke with Town and Country magazine about her personal details.

“My father was into vintage cars growing up. He eventually sold them all except for one Chevrolet Bel Air so when I’m in LA I like to drive that one. Although the engine kind of keeps going in and out. But as of now, its running and so hopefully when I get back home to LA and okay and I can keep driving it… I always wanted a big truck—it was always my dream. So on the farm I expect I’ll end up getting a big truck and living that life I think.”

Loading...

It’s hard to know if Bella has decided to get a truck since the interview, but it’s apparent that the photoshoot style and vibe was likely very spot-on for the farm-loving model.