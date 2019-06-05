Barbara Palvin Dons White Bra On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret Angel, Barbara Palvin, shared a new photo that had her fans raving about her hair. In the post, the model was spotted sitting on the ground. She wore a white Victoria’s Secret bra, which had sheer lace accents, along with a thick strap with the brand’s name on it in black. She also rocked a black skirt, letting most of her legs show thanks to the way she sat. Barbara also rested her elbows on her knees, and looked behind to over her left shoulder. In addition, she either debuted a new hairstyle on social media, or wore a wig. The hairstyle was very chic, including a blunt bang cut. The color of her hair appeared to be much more red than usual. It’s obvious that her fans are enjoying the post, as it’s accumulated over 133,000 likes in just the first hour since it was released.

That’s not to mention another post from three days ago, which showed the model getting her hair done for a modeling gig. She smiled widely in the shot, sporting a deep pink lipstick and very thick eyeliner. Her hair was being done by what looks like at least two people, as she wore it in tight curls.

Prior to that, Palvin’s post was from an event or a night out with friends, as her boyfriend was spotted in one of the shots. The first Instagram photo of the series showed her posing with an alcoholic drink in her left hand, as she smiled with her lips closed. Barbara wore a gray plaid top, and wore her hair down with a left part.

In other news, the Victoria’s Secret model previously opened up to Luxuo about her personal life and career. In particular, she opened up about how she deals with negativity and drama in the tabloids.

“I mean, there were some moments when I had enough of the hate and I snapped and said something, but I’ve learned that it’s better to just leave it.”

“I’m a good cook! And I love singing and I play soccer. The last time I was asked this question, I couldn’t answer and I was like, ‘F—k! This is my secret talent?'” she added, when asked about her secret talents.

Plus, Barbara said that it depends on whether paparazzi are following her.

Loading...