Aubrey O’Day Bares Almost All, Stunning Her Fans In Sheer Nude Bodysuit

Singer, reality TV star, and brand model, Aubry O’Day stunned her fans on Instagram earlier today with a revealing photo of herself lounging in a sheer, nude bodysuit.

The Dumblonde singer posed against a wall covered with an assortment of colorful flowers duck taped to it. She sat with her legs casually open while her nipples poked through the nude colored outfit from the brand Fashion Nova. In one hand, the blonde bombshell held a light colored rose. O’Day’s platinum locks are stick straight with a hint of darker roots artfully showing through at the top. Light, heart-shaped sunglasses gave her fierce, mod look a whimsical flair, and her dark lips completed her face. She accessorized with earrings and her signature gold necklace along with bracelets around one of her wrists.

Many of the singer’s 926,000 followers on the popular visual social media platform responded with likes with nearly 5,000 of them hitting the heart in mere hours. Several of her fans also commented with positive messages on the “White Hot Lies” crooner’s post.

One wrote, “Damn girl, do you do full shoots every day?!! Smokin as always!” To which O’Day responded, “@therealhitchcockblonde yes lol” along with three laughing emojis.

According to a previous report from The Inquisitr, the entertainer shares artful poses of herself in various fashion brands most days of the week, and her loyal followers appreciate the effort that O’Day puts into her social media offerings.

“Flower girl. Love this look and the glasses,” replied another.

Finally, a fan of the singer’s music also asked her for a solo album and another reality TV show. The fan wrote, “Please release new solo music and your own reality show again @aubreyoday.”

Currently, O’Day is touring with the third iteration of MTV’s Making The Band winning group Danity Kane. O’Day along with Shannon Bex and Dawn Richard reunited as DK3, and they embarked on The Universe Is Undefeated Tour. The group’s next date is on June 14 in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and fans will have the opportunity to buy tickets for a VIP meet and greet with the group as well.

Also, O’Day and Bex released a new album titled Bianca as Dumblonde earlier this year. It was the group’s sophomore release, and their first self-titled album hit digital shelves in 2015. Last year on July 4 O’Day and Bex released an official single called “White Hot Lies,” which didn’t appear on Bianca.

In addition to her singing, O’Day also appeared as a contestant on The Apprentice in 2012, and she most recently starred on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.