AMC Threatens To Pull ‘The Walking Dead’ Production Out Of Georgia Due To Abortion Laws

AMC is the latest TV network threatening to withdraw from Georgia should the latest abortion bill be passed.

Georgia has long been the place to film in the U.S. thanks to some pretty great tax incentives. However, in response to new tighter abortion laws, AMC is one of many television networks re-evaluating their stake in Georgia.

AMC’s The Walking Dead is currently filmed in Georgia, along with many other networks, who chose the state for filming thanks to a 30 percent tax credit. However, as Governor Brian Kemp signed a controversial “fetal heartbeat” bill last month, TV networks are “reevaluating” the filming location according to CBS News.

Filming has already begun for Season 10 of The Walking Dead. and is currently occurring on location in Georgia. However, the potential is there that should AMC go ahead with Season 11 of The Walking Dead, it could be filmed somewhere other than in Georgia, particularly if the new abortion law is enacted.

“If this highly restrictive legislation goes into effect, we will reevaluate our activity in Georgia,” AMC Networks said in a statement to CBS News.

“Similar bills — some even more restrictive — have passed in multiple states and have been challenged. This is likely to be a long and complicated fight and we are watching it all very closely.”

AMC will move 'The Walking Dead' out of Georgia if abortion bill passeshttps://t.co/XvWMXeDQW9 pic.twitter.com/qck0XL5eW5 — THV11 (@THV11) June 5, 2019

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, AMC is not the only network threatening to withdraw from Georgia. Netflix is another giant television network that has threatened to withdraw. In addition, 32 film or TV productions are currently involved with the state regarding filming and the tax incentives available there. Among them, Walt Disney, NBCUniversal, WarnerMedia, Sony Pictures, CBS, and Showtime have also threatened some sort of withdrawal from the area should the abortion bill become law in Georgia.

While AMC, along with several other studios are reconsidering their upcoming filming schedule in Georgia, BAM Communications founder, Beck Bamberger, notes that the statements made are clear regarding their stance against the abortion law but “super safe” regarding whether they will actually follow through on their threats to leave Georgia.

“It’s not bold, it’s not decisive, it’s super-safe,” Bamberger explained.

“From a logistical standpoint, it would be a nightmare for them to take this stance.”

Regardless, it is anticipated that Georgia could be hit hard by networks if the bill goes ahead. In 2018, the tax incentive helped to support 92,000 local jobs to a tune of $2.7 billion in direct spending.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will air later in 2019. Its companion series, Fear the Walking Dead is currently airing every Sunday night at 9 p.m.