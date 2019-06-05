Soon To Be 50 Year Old Jennifer Lopez Shares Her Secret To Staying Young

Jennifer Lopez caused quite a splash when she attended the CFDA Fashion Awards on June 3 in New York City. Lopez, who turned the red carpet event into a date night with husband to be Alex Rodriguez, rocked a midriff-bearing red crop top and a dramatic skirt. Red carpet event after red carpet event, Lopez continues to look just as toned and youthful as she did decades ago. In fact, it can be hard to believe that she released her debut album twenty years ago.

Lopez has been open and honest about the fact that it takes a considerable amount of effort to look the way she does. However, at the end of the day, she has one major secret to staying so youthful looking. As Us Magazine reports Lopez told Extra, the answer is a simple two word piece of advice, “be happy.”

While she’s always been successful in her career, with hit song after hit song under her belt, she’s had some challenges in her love life in the form of failed relationships and broken engagements. With her new partner, it seems things are looking bright. During an appearance on Today, she gushed about Rodriguez and the impact he’s had on her life.

“He allows me to be who I am and I want him to shine in the greatest way possible and to be his best self. We just help each other be better people, in a way, you know? We love our families. We’re very similar, as well. We grew up the same. We kind of both got in the public eye very young. We both had kind of our hard moments in the public eye, but at the same time, we keep coming back.”

While many celebrities rush down the aisle quickly after getting engaged, Lopez is deciding to take her time planning the wedding with Rodriguez. The reason is simple — The Oprah Magazine reported, the duo is simply too busy with their respective schedules. As Lopez said, “we haven’t decided if we’re going to squeeze it in somewhere or we’re going to wait.”

Loading...

Lopez recently established a YouTube channel, where she shares behind the scenes glimpses into her life with her fans. While she could easily make deals with various outlets to be exclusive photographers of the wedding, she may even decide to feature it solely on her own channel. Given that she’s been sharing the lead-up to her big tour, it will likely be a while yet before she finds a wedding planner and gets the ball rolling on her nuptials with Rodriguez.