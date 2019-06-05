Trump Backtracks On That ‘Nasty’ Meghan Markle Comment

"She was nasty to me. And that’s okay for her to be nasty, it’s not good for me to be nasty to her and I wasn’t," he said.

Donald Trump has faced intense criticism after calling Meghan Markle “nasty” last week. On Tuesday, the president sought to soften his comment, telling Piers Morgan that he wasn’t calling the Duchess of Sussex nasty, but saying that her comments about him were.

According to The Daily Mail, Trump was speaking with Morgan on his Good Morning Britain show on ITV, when he was asked about Markle, who called the U.S. president “divisive” and “misogynistic.”

Trump responded that he hadn’t meant to call Markle “nasty,” but to say that her comments. toward him were.

“They said some of the things that she said and it’s actually on tape,” Trump said. “‘Well, I didn’t know she was nasty.’ I wasn’t referring to she’s nasty. I said she was nasty about me. And essentially I didn’t know she was nasty about me.”

That said, he wished her well and said that she was doing a good job as the Duchess.

“You know what? She’s doing a good job, I hope she enjoys her life… I think she’s very nice,” he said, before returning to the “nasty” comment. “She was nasty to me. And that’s okay for her to be nasty, it’s not good for me to be nasty to her and I wasn’t.”

Trump also had warm comments for Markle’s husband Harry, telling Morgan that he spoke to the prince and congratulated him.

He added that Harry and he didn’t talk about the Markle comment, though Trump considered bringing it up “because it was so falsely put out there.”

BREAKING: President Trump on Meghan Markle in tomorrow's World Exclusive @GMB interview: 'She was nasty about me.. and that's OK for her to be nasty. It's not good for me to be nasty to her and I wasn't.' pic.twitter.com/nK6RcfGNvx — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 4, 2019

The conflict started when Trump was told about comments that Markle had made about him in 2016, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Trump said he was surprised to hear that Markle had said she would move to Canada if Trump was elected and that she didn’t like the image of the world that he presented to women.

After hearing the comments, Trump responded that he found them to be nasty.

“I didn’t know that. What can I say? I didn’t know that she was nasty,” he said.

Shortly after, Trump faced an intense backlash for his comments towards the Duchess, forcing him to respond on Twitter to say that he had never called her “nasty,” and provided a link to a video of his comments.

I never called Meghan Markle “nasty.” Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold! Will @CNN, @nytimes and others apologize? Doubt it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2019

Trump isn’t scheduled to meet Markle on his trip to the U.K. as she has been on a three-week maternity leave after recently giving birth to baby Archie.