Kaitlyn Bristowe Has Fans In Tears With New Video Of The Dog That She Rescued From Korea

Kaitlyn Bristowe is melting her fans’ hearts after introducing her new family member to her loyal followers.

There has been a big void in Kaitlyn’s life she and ex Shawn Booth broke up because he took Tucker, the Golden Retriever that they shared together. But now, Bristowe has moved on in her love life with Bachelorette star Jason Tartick and she’s also moved on in her fur life with a new dog named Ramen. Earlier today, Bristowe took to her Instagram account to share a sweet video of herself and the pooch meeting for the very first time.

In the short clip that was set to Skylar Grey’s hit song “I’m Coming Home,” Kaitlyn lets the adorable dog out of the kennel. Immediately, the pooch walks over the Bachelorette star and the two share a sweet embrace for the first time ever. And though this was only their first meeting, it almost seemed like Bristowe and Ramen have known each other for years. In the caption of the video that was posted for her fans, Kaitlyn confesses that she was “crying” because her new fur baby is finally home.

And it seems as though the reality star isn’t the only one who was left teary-eyed over this embrace. Since the post went live on her account, it has already earned Kaitlyn a ton of traffic from fans with over 203,000 likes in addition to 6,000-plus comments. While some fans applauded the 33-year-old for adopting a dog rather than buying one, others confessed that they, too, were crying over the meeting.

“Making every grown adult cry with the song choice,” one follower wrote with the crying-face emoji.

“Omg why am I bawling??? This was sooo sweet!”

“I love this SO much. Crying with you,” another fan commented with a purple heart emoji.

Loading...

And Bristowe followed up the first post with another. This time, it’s a photo of herself holding up the pooch and giving him a big kiss on the cheek. In the caption of the image, she mentions that Jason isn’t home yet but once he’s back, he’ll be the other “half” of the sandwich. A few weeks ago, Kaitlyn announced to fans on Instagram that she and Jason would be adopting a new dog and shared two photos of the pooch. In the caption of the image, she explained to fans the dog’s background.

“MY BABY!!!! Hello instagram. My name is Ramen Noodle Vino????. But my mom and dad call me Noods. I’m 1-ish, and I was saved by Amanda at @bunnysbuddies after living on the streets in Korea with broken bones,” she wrote.

“I’ve been hurt by humans, but I’m going home to Nashville now, where I will live the best life full of love, travel, and belly rubs. Follow me if you want more noods! See you June 3 mom and dad! @ramenthegoldennoodle #sendnoods.”

Bristowe’s followers can definitely expect to be seeing a lot more of Ramen in the future!