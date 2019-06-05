Demi Rose Nearly Bursts Out Of Her Bikini In Cleavage-Baring Instagram Shot

Demi Rose is giving her Instagram followers quite the eyeful.

The model shared a picture of herself on Tuesday wearing a barely-there bikini that put plenty of cleavage on display. The photo was an instant hit with her 9.1 million followers, garnering thousands of likes every minute, with many comments responding to the prompt she left in the comment section reading “Where next?”

“My house,” one intrepid commenter offered.

Demi Rose has been able to build an enormous and enormously dedicated following, garnering hundreds of thousands of comments and likes on her skin-baring photos, but it was not always that way for the Instagram supermodel. In an interview with the U.K.’s Mirror, the British beauty revealed that she was once a target for her looks.

Rose explained that she was bullied in school, so badly that she thought about just staying home.

“I rarely wanted to go,” she shared. “Bullies used to throw chewing gum in my hair and pull chairs away as I was about to sit on them. I hated it. They all thought I looked and acted weird. I couldn’t wait to finish.”

Demi Rose has moved beyond the bullying and has now become one of the best-known figures on the social media platform. Rose is among the top-followed models and has used the exposure to build up quite an impressive net worth. She is worth somewhere in the ballpark of $4 million, thanks largely to the power of her enormous social media presence.

There are a variety of estimates for how much social media influencers can make with sponsored posts, but Demi Rose is likely near the high end, receiving tens of thousands of dollars per post. Fellow Instagram star Hailey Baldwin, who has roughly double the number of followers as Demi, recently revealed that she has been paid as much as $150,000 for a single post, The Inquisitr reported.

While her rate of pay may be l0wer, Demi’s rate of posting is significant. The busty model is frequently sharing skin-baring shots on the site, garnering attention from fans and celebrity news outlets alike. Her pictures show a busy but enviable lifestyle, with Demi frequently visiting tropical locales.

But despite the flashy lifestyle, Demi said she’s still just the same girl she’s always been.

“I have an amazing life travelling the world and showing off curves to rival the Kardashians,” Demi Rose shared. “I love the best parties, yachts and fast cars – but deep down I’m just Demi, a kid from Sutton Coldfield who got lucky.”